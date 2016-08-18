Aprende inglés: así es el tiburón de 400 años, el más viejo del mundo

En esta nueva serie, los periodistas de la BBC te ayudan a practicar inglés con los titulares de las noticias de la semana. Mira el video y aprende nuevo vocabulario.

Titulares y transcripción en inglés:

British couple ride into Olympic history

Scientists discover 400-year-old shark

Pigeon race champion banned for life

British cycling's Olympic golden couple Jason Kenny and Laura Trott have ridden into the record books. They've now taken their collective gold medal tally to ten, winning five in Rio. Also on Tuesday 19-year-old Simone Biles became only the fourth competitor to win four gymnastic gold medals. She won the women's floor final.

The Greenland shark lives in the icy Arctic waters and feeds on fish and seals. But until now no one knew exactly how long they live. Researchers have found one that could be 400 years old, making it the oldest vertebrate animal.

A racing pigeon champion has been banned for life from the sport, after claims he admitted cheating to win a major international race. Eamon Kelly, who lives in Oxfordshire, is accused of not sending the pigeons to the start line in France – instead, hiding the birds in the loft of his home. Now the sports chairman in the county wants other big-race results to be investigated.

Vocabulario:

medal tally

number of medals won

feeds on

eats, consumes (especially for animals)

cheating

breaking the rules of a competition

Ejercicios:

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

medal tally / feeds on / cheating

1. Macaque monkeys raid crop fields and __________ grains and vegetables.

2. Russia's __________ was disappointing in Rio after many of its athletes were prevented from competing due to a doping scandal.

3. Amanda was caught __________ in her exams. The teacher gave her a low mark and told her to study or be excluded from school!

Respuestas:

1. Macaque monkeys raid crop fields and feed on grains and vegetables.

2. Russia's medal tally was disappointing in Rio after many of its athletes were prevented from competing due to a doping scandal.

3. Amanda was caught cheating in her exams. The teacher gave her a low mark and told her to study or be excluded from school!