Aprende inglés: hackers rusos filtran informes médicos de deportistas estadounidenses

En esta nueva serie, los periodistas de la BBC te ayudan a practicar inglés con los titulares de las noticias de la semana. Mira el video y aprende nuevo vocabulario.

Titulares y transcripción en inglés:

EU not at risk after Brexit, says Juncker

US athletes' medical files hacked

Human ancestor mystery solved

The president of the European Commission says the EU is in crisis but not at risk as a result of Brexit. In his first 'state of the union' address since Britain voted to leave the EU, Jean-Claude Juncker warns there are too many areas where cooperation between nations is lacking.

Confidential medical files of US Olympic athletes, including the gymnast Simone Biles and tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, have been leaked by Russian hackers. A Russian news agency published details of banned drugs being taken under doping rules.

Scientists think they may have cracked how Lucy, our human ancestor who lived more than 3 million years ago, actually died. Lucy was discovered in Ethiopia in 1974. New research shows she may well have fallen out of a tree.

Vocabulario:

address

formal speech

leaked

made secret information public

cracked

(here) understood something previously unexplained

Ejercicios:

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

address / leaked / cracked

1. The president was planning a cabinet reshuffle after Christmas but the news was __________ and he had to do it sooner.

2. Professor Banks gave a moving speech at his retirement party. He began his __________ by apologising for having been so demanding.

3. I love Sherlock Holmes. He uses his brilliant intellect to __________ the mystery of who killed the victims.

Respuestas:

1. The president was planning a cabinet reshuffle after Christmas but the news was leaked and he had to do it sooner.

2. Professor Banks gave a moving speech at his retirement party. He began his address by apologising for having been so demanding.

3. I love Sherlock Holmes. He uses his brilliant intellect to crack the mystery of who killed the victims.