En esta nueva serie, los periodistas de la BBC te ayudan a practicar inglés con una noticia de la semana. Mira el video y aprende nuevo vocabulario.

El título:

New hope for brain cancer patients

Aprende palabras relacionadas con:

medicine

Vocabulario

vaccine – medicine used to prevent diseases

treatment – use of drugs and procedures to cure a person's illness or heal their injury

tumour – a group of diseased cells, often in a lump

immune system – parts of the body that defend against illnesses

cells – basic units of animals and plants

Responde a esto:

Which two things are used to make the personalised vaccine?

Transcripción

This is a glioblastoma. It was found three years ago in Nigel's brain. Now all traces appear to have gone.

Nigel is a patient at London's King's College Hospital. And one of more than 300 volunteers on a trial of a personalised vaccine.

The trial extended average survival from 17 to 23 months. One in three patients survived for 40 months. And a few are still alive seven years on.

So how does the treatment work?

First surgeons remove the patient's tumour. They mix it with cells from their immune system. Once outside the brain, the tumour cannot hide from the body's defences. And the immune cells learn to attack it.

These cells are turned into a personalised vaccine, individual to each patient who receives it.

Kat Charles was not part of the trial. So she paid to have the vaccine privately three years ago.

Every six months, she has a top-up injection. And so far, there's no trace of her tumour.

3000 people a year in the UK are diagnosed with glioblastoma. So an effective immunotherapy vaccine would be a significant advance in the treatment of brain cancer.

¿Lo entendiste?

Which two things are used to make the personalised vaccine?

La respuesta:

It is made from the patient's tumour and cells from their own immune system.

¿Sabías que...?

Learning a second language might boost brain power. The US researchers from Northwestern University say bilingualism is a form of brain training - a mental "work-out" that fine-tunes the mind.