Aprenda inglés con medusas en China

¡Póngase cara a cara con medusas en China! Aprenda nuevo vocabulario en el siguiente video.

Transcripción en inglés

With their graceful movements, jellyfish have long captured people’s imaginations.

Visitors to this new aquarium in Fushun, northeast China, can get up close and personal with the colourful creatures from a safe distance.

Their sting can be very painful.

Jellyfish have roamed the seas for at least 500 million years.

Vocabulario

graceful smooth and elegant

captured people’s imaginations intrigued people

get up close and personal experience intimately

sting skin wound caused by piercing

roamed wandered, moved apparently aimesly

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from BBC news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

graceful/ captured people’s imaginations/ get up close and personal/ sting/ roamed

1. On Saturday 16 March, there will be a "waste workshop" to create a giant shamrock out of waste and recycled materials. Belfast City Council said visitors would also have the opportunity "to ____________ with a snake and find out more about these fascinating creatures which are a central part of St Patrick's story".

2. Dinosaur fossils unearthed in Madagascar are of a new species that ____________the Earth about 90 million years ago, say US researchers.

3. While the African elephant - the largest living land animal - defies its size by running at speeds of up to 25mph, its legs are so heavy they cannot change direction fast, which means the animal is not so good at more _________ or intricate moves.

4. Honey-bees are known for their ____________, but scientists have now discovered they can also bite. Bees resort to biting when faced with pests, such as parasitic mites.

5. The concept is called "future casting" - and aims to drive future technology uses, rather than simply responding to market forces.

"If we can give people a vision of the future - and do it through science fiction - we can ______________," said Mr Johnson.

Respuestas

1. On Saturday 16 March, there will be a "waste workshop" to create a giant shamrock out of waste and recycled materials. Belfast City Council said visitors would also have the opportunity "to get up close and personal with a snake and find out more about these fascinating creatures which are a central part of St Patrick's story".

