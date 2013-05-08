Aprenda inglés con una pistola fabricada en una impresora 3D

Un joven de 25 años de Texas fabricó la primera pistola con la tecnología de impresión en 3D.

El arma ya está siendo probada, pero ha generado fuertes críticas de grupos que defienden el control de armas.

Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

A fully functional gun made with a 3D printer.

The controversial group who designed the firearm want to make it available online.

Anti-gun campaigners have criticised the project; while law enforcement agencies are monitoring developments.

3D printing has been hailed as the future of manufacturing, and works by building up layer upon layer of material to make solid objects.

Vocabulario

fully functional working normally and completely

firearm a gun that can be carried easily

anti-gun campaigners people who take part in organised activities against the use of guns

law enforcement agencies government organisations which make sure people don't break the law

hailed as called

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

fully functional / firearm/ anti-gun campaigners/ law enforcement agencies / hailed as

1. Meanwhile, US __________ are facing questions at home over whether they could have done more to prevent the 15 April attacks, and whether the FBI failed to act on Russian concerns that Tamerlan Tsarnaev was becoming radicalised.

2. "Our systems are now __________, leaving just a few final updates to be completed. We are giving priority to fixing these remaining items as quickly as possible."

3. An __________ has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm after police pulled what looked like a weapon from the River Mersey.

4. Athens stepped into the global spotlight when the Olympic Games returned home in 2004. The games were _______ a success, despite widely publicised fears that the infrastructure would not be complete in time.

5. Death by ________ was still the most common method of suicide among middle-age Americans, representing 48% of such recorded incidents in 2010.

Respuestas

1. Meanwhile, US law enforcement agencies are facing questions at home over whether they could have done more to prevent the 15 April attacks, and whether the FBI failed to act on Russian concerns that Tamerlan Tsarnaev was becoming radicalised.

Source: Boston Marathon bombing: US officials in Dagestan http://bbc.in/YscPmV

2. "Our systems are now fully functional, leaving just a few final updates to be completed. We are giving priority to fixing these remaining items as quickly as possible."

Source: RBS dealing with IT failure cases http://bbc.in/10lcLYj

3. An anti-gun campaigner has been charged with possession of an imitation firearm after police pulled what looked like a weapon from the River Mersey.

Source: Man charged after imitation firearm found in Mersey http://bbc.in/ZNi29S

4. Athens stepped into the global spotlight when the Olympic Games returned home in 2004. The games were hailed as a success, despite widely publicised fears that the infrastructure would not be complete in time.

Source: Greece country profile http://bbc.in/108RiAe

5. Death by firearm was still the most common method of suicide among middle-age Americans, representing 48% of such recorded incidents in 2010.

Source: Suicides soar among US middle-aged people http://bbc.in/10mpaX6