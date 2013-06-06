Aprenda inglés con las inundaciones en Europa

Fuertes lluvias y temporales han dejado parte de Europa Centra bajo el agua. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

Floods have been causing havoc in central Europe.

Some areas had two months’ rain in two days. Rivers are swollen and still rising.

In the Czech capital, Prague, streets normally packed with tourists are filled with soldiers and volunteers.

Several people have been killed and thousands evacuated.

At the zoo, the tigers are being sedated and moved; the monkeys climbed to safety.

Vocabulario

havoc chaos and confusion

swollen bigger than usual because of a problem

packed crowded

evacuated forced to move from a place of danger

sedated given medicine to go to sleep

Watch the video online: Floods in Europe http://bbc.in/13iJ0X9

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

havoc / swollen / packed / evacuated / sedated

1. The ward is so __________ with babies and young children that they are sharing beds. At one stage, up to 70 new patients were arriving at the hospital every day.

2. The sixth Fast & Furious movie stars Vin Diesel as a gang leader who is ordered by a US agent - played by Dwayne Johnson - to stop a team of mercenary drivers causing __________ across 12 countries.

3. John McNair, 77, became trapped after his vehicle was picked up by the water and carried down a __________ stream in Chew Stoke, Somerset, on 22 November.

4. The Great Western Ambulance Service spokeswoman Mel Glanville said: "Paramedics and a critical care team attended the scene where the patient, suffering from head and chest injuries, was __________ before being transferred to hospital."

5. A fire then broke out in the right engine of the Airbus A319 British Airways flight to Oslo. The jet landed safely and its 75 passengers and crew were__________ .

Respuestas

1. The ward is so packed with babies and young children that they are sharing beds. At one stage, up to 70 new patients were arriving at the hospital every day.

Source: Fighting Pakistan's measles epidemic http://bbc.in/13iBPxX

2. The sixth Fast & Furious movie stars Vin Diesel as a gang leader who is ordered by a US agent - played by Dwayne Johnson - to stop a team of mercenary drivers causing havoc across 12 countries.

Source: Fast & Furious races to top of US box office

http://bbc.in/134c1Eh

3. John McNair, 77, became trapped after his vehicle was picked up by the water and carried down a swollen stream in Chew Stoke, Somerset, on 22 November.

Source: Chew Stoke flood car death 'was an accident'

http://bbc.in/1b0315Y

4. Great Western Ambulance Service spokeswoman Mel Glanville said: "Paramedics and a critical care team attended the scene where the patient, suffering from head and chest injuries, was sedated before being transferred to hospital."

Source: Boy 'stable' after stairwell fall at a school in Bristolhttp://bbc.in/13CFntX

5. A fire then broke out in the right engine of the Airbus A319 British Airways flight to Oslo. The jet landed safely and its 75 passengers and crew were evacuated.

Source: Heathrow emergency landing: Engine doors 'left unlatched'

http://bbc.in/11UWquf