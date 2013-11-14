Aprenda inglés con un nadador maratónico

Sean Conway se ha convertido en la primera persona que nada lo largo de la Gran Bretaña. Vea este video de la BBC y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

A gruelling journey of 1,500 km.

After 135 days, Sean Conway has become the first person to swim the length of Britain.

Jellyfish stings, dangerous tides and autumn storms meant the adventure was full of peril.

And his face was so cold he couldn't chew, and had to have his meals pureed.

Back on land, he had to wait just a little longer to dry out.

Vocabulario

gruelling extremely tiring and difficult, needing great effort and determination

jellyfish sea creatures with soft, round bodies that you can see through

tides rising and falling in the sea that happens twice a day

peril danger

pureed mashed into a smooth sauce by crushing

Watch the video online: Marathon swim http://bbc.in/1byBdHt

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

gruelling / jellyfish / tides / peril / pureed

1. Barriers designed to protect the Italian city of Venice from flooding during high __________ have been successfully tested for the first time.

2. The commandos, who are part of the Royal Navy, are famous the world over for the _________ training they face and their bravery on the battlefield.

3. Spoon-feeding babies __________ food is unnatural and unnecessary, a childcare expert has warned.

4. Holidaymakers on Spain's Costa del Sol have been warned of large numbers of stinging __________ in seas around the Malaga coastline.

5. President Assad will not go, presumably, unless he feels seriously in __________ - that is one reason, it is argued, to arm the rebels.

Respuestas

1. Barriers designed to protect the Italian city of Venice from flooding during high tides have been successfully tested for the first time.

3. Spoon-feeding babies pureed food is unnatural and unnecessary, a childcare expert has warned.

4. Holidaymakers on Spain's Costa del Sol have been warned of large numbers of stinging jellyfish in seas around the Malaga coastline.

5. President Assad will not go, presumably, unless he feels seriously in peril - that is one reason, it is argued, to arm the rebels.

