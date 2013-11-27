Aprenda inglés con luces navideñas

David Richards posee el récord mundial por la cantidad de luces navideñas en su casa. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

Meet David Richards - the leading light when it comes to Christmas decorations.

The Australian has set a new world record for the most Christmas lights attached to a family home.

Friends and neighbours in suburban Canberra have been coming to see the half million bulbs which light up the property.

His electricity bill will be higher than usual, but a local power company is playing Father Christmas and supporting his project.

Vocabulario

leading light an important and respected person or group in a particular field

world record the best achievement in the world in a particular field

bulbs sealed glass device which produces light

light up illuminate

electricity bill payment made to a power company for the energy used

Watch the video online: Christmas lights http://bbc.in/1aVt6G1

Ejercicios

1. An eruption from Mount Etna __________ the night sky over much of eastern Sicily late on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday.

2. Mr Sietas did hold another free-diving __________ for the longest underwater swim on one breath until that was broken by Goran Colak from Croatia who swam 273m during a 2011 competition in Italy.

3. In one school, just 10km (six miles) from Rangoon, I saw a couple of fluorescent light __________. But I was told they only worked if attached to a car battery.

4. South Africans have been paying tribute to one of the __________ of the anti-apartheid movement, Albertina Sisulu, who has died aged 92.

5. Petrol prices went up by 44% while diesel prices rose by 22%, leading to higher transportation costs and __________.

Respuestas

1. An eruption from Mount Etna lit up the night sky over much of eastern Sicily late on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday.

Source: Mount Etna eruption lights up Sicily skies

http://bbc.in/1ayVm0X

2. Mr Sietas did hold another free-diving world record for the longest underwater swim on one breath until that was broken by Goran Colak from Croatia who swam 273m during a 2011 competition in Italy.

Source: Man v seal: How we compare with our marine cousins

http://bbc.in/1bLvDQY

3. In one school, just 10km (six miles) from Rangoon, I saw a couple of fluorescent light bulbs. But I was told they only worked if attached to a car battery.

Source: Burma's power supply problems hurt growth

http://bbc.in/16z4F0o

4. South Africans have been paying tribute to one of the leading lights of the anti-apartheid movement, Albertina Sisulu, who has died aged 92.

Source: In quotes: Albertina Sisulu remembered

http://bbc.in/jIWo5b

5. Petrol prices went up by 44% while diesel prices rose by 22%, leading to higher transportation costs and electricity bills.

Source: Indonesian economy sees weakest growth in four years

http://bbc.in/17EmXjx