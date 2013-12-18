Aprenda inglés con sus cartas a Papá Noel

La oficina de correos de Rovaniemi en Finlandia, recibe cada año, más de medio millón de cartas de niños de todo el mundo. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

Spare a thought for this man from Rovaniemi in Finland.

While many are on their Christmas holidays, Santa Claus and his team will be working overtime.

In the main post office, the year's most hectic period is underway. They receive around half a million letters from children all over the world.

They have to be answered and the team wants to avoid a backlog.

And if you've been good this year, he might just be heading your way.

Vocabulario

spare a thought remember someone sympathetically

overtime longer than an ordinary shift

hectic busy, chaotic

backlog work accumulated

heading your way going where you are

Watch the video online: Ho ho ho! http://bbc.in/1cOa0D6

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

spare a thought / overtime / hectic / backlog / heading your way

1. There have been numerous studies indicating that people are becoming increasingly forgetful as a result of modern __________ lifestyles. Researchers have labelled the condition "busy lifestyle syndrome", with stress being the possible culprit behind day-to-day memory lapses.

2. As Africa's economic fortunes rise and the continent continues to be charmed by superpowers, __________ for the millions of Africans in faraway lands.

3. Hundreds of thousands of workers may be sitting idly by during the ongoing government shutdown, but comedians are working __________ to find the humour amidst the partisan political turmoil.

4. "We have no safety concerns, however, advice to members of the public is that if smoke is __________, closing your windows would be a good common sense measure."

5. Tom McPhail, the firm's head of pensions research, said it was "extremely sorry for the delays", but was making "significant progress in clearing the __________" and hoped to have all systems running normally again soon.

Respuestas

1. There have been numerous studies indicating that people are becoming increasingly forgetful as a result of modern hectic lifestyles. Researchers have labelled the condition "busy lifestyle syndrome", with stress being the possible culprit behind day-to-day memory lapses.

Source: How easy is it to forget your children?

http://bbc.in/1c8V4Bh

2. As Africa's economic fortunes rise and the continent continues to be charmed by superpowers, spare a thought for the millions of Africans in faraway lands.

Source: Letter from Africa: 'Not welcome in Europe'

http://bbc.in/IRB0qr

3. Hundreds of thousands of workers may be sitting idly by during the ongoing government shutdown, but comedians are working overtime to find the humour amidst the partisan political turmoil.

Source: Shutdown and debt limit offer comic fodder

http://bbc.in/1dIXYcZ

4. "We have no safety concerns, however, advice to members of the public is that if smoke is heading your way, closing your windows would be a good common sense measure."

Source: Fire crews tackle metal recycling blaze in Lincoln

http://bbc.in/JveX9a

5. Tom McPhail, the firm's head of pensions research, said it was "extremely sorry for the delays", but was making "significant progress in clearing the backlog" and hoped to have all systems running normally again soon.

Source: Royal Mail shares jump sharply on market debut

http://bbc.in/19uR8Iw