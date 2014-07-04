Aprenda inglés con un robot guardia de seguridad

Un robot guarda de seguridad encargado de vigilar las oficinas de la compañia G4S. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

He's on patrol in the offices of the security company G4S.

Bob does a 3D scan of each room to check if anything's missing.

This technology is just one of many new developments in the UK's robotics sector.

And while he's no substitute for a human security guard, Bob has already learned some basic office etiquette.

Bob: "Thank you, I will be on my way."

Vocabulario

on patrol moving around an area to check for danger or trouble

sector a part of a country's economy or business

substitute replacement; something that is used instead of something else

etiquette set of rules for how to behave in social situations.

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

minder / on patrol / sector / substitute / etiquette

1. An Italian hotel boss has filmed a TV advert apparently giving _________ tips to Russian tourists, in a bid to improve relations with the locals, it's been reported.

2. A daily 'tomato pill' is not a _________ for other treatments, but may provide added benefits when taken alongside other medication.

3. During his boxing career he took time out to act as _________ to various stars, including Sammy Davis Jnr, as well as continuing in films.

4. Analysts noted a slowdown in sales growth and there are also concerns about fierce price competition in the grocery _________.

5. Additional officers are _________ in the area to reassure the community, he added.

Respuestas

Source: Italy: TV ad tells Russian tourists to 'smile more' http://bbc.in/1uKM2QX

2. A daily 'tomato pill' is not a substitute for other treatments, but may provide added benefits when taken alongside other medication.

Source: 'Tomato pill' hope for stopping heart disease http://bbc.in/1hLi6lK

3. During his boxing career he took time out to act as minder to various stars, including Sammy Davis Jnr, as well as continuing in films.

Source: Been and gone: Bond's stunt double and the cartoonist who saved Batman http://bbc.in/1pGyGX2

4. Analysts noted a slowdown in sales growth and there are also concerns about fierce price competition in the grocery sector.

Source: London Market Report http://bbc.in/1pGzKu0

5. Additional officers are on patrol in the area to reassure the community, he added.

Source: Newcastle teenagers escape from tent set on fire in garden http://bbc.in/1o2PNNk