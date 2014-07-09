Aprenda inglés con un perro rastreador

La seguridad en los aeropuertos se intensifica con mayor escrutinio de dispostivos móviles. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

Sniffer dogs and x-ray scans are normal parts of airport security.

Now, laptops and mobiles will come under greater scrutiny.

US transport officials have ordered some airports to intensify the screening of electronic devices.

If it doesn't power up, it doesn't fly, they say.

So before you take off, make sure you've charged your phone.

Vocabulario

sniffer dogs

perros rastreadores

scrunity

escrutinio

intensify

aumentar

power up

encender

charged

cargado

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

sniffer dogs / scrutiny / intensify / power up / charged

1. The firm had previously become the first European airline to allow travellers to _________ their electronics just after landing, while its planes were still taxiing to the terminal.

2. The competition to win new banking customers is about to _________, as the UK's largest supermarket launches its first current account.

3. Prepare carefully - carry a map and compass, food and drink, whistle, fully _________ phone and working torch.

4. A _________ has been brought in to find drugs in Shropshire and South Staffordshire hospitals.

5. The success of London schools, substantially outperforming any other part of England, has become a subject of research and _________.

Respuestas

1. The firm had previously become the first European airline to allow travellers to power up their electronics just after landing, while its planes were still taxiing to the terminal.

Source: BA allows gadget use during take-off and landings

http://bbc.in/1foFlMC

2. The competition to win new banking customers is about to intensify, as the UK's largest supermarket launches its first current account.

Source: Tesco enters battle for current accounts

http://bbc.in/1n33XO1

3. Prepare carefully - carry a map and compass, food and drink, whistle, fully charged phone and working torch.

Source: Snowdonia mountain warning as days darken

http://bbc.in/1muR1CL

4. A sniffer dog has been brought in to find drugs in Shropshire and South Staffordshire hospitals.

Source: Staffordshire police dog to sniff out drugs in hospitals

http://bbc.in/1jaYN5N

5. The success of London schools, substantially outperforming any other part of England, has become a subject of research and scrutiny.

Source: Poor pupils in London outstrip rich in rest of country

http://bbc.in/1qacbrn