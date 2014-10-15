Aprenda inglés con su mujer en brazos

Es época del campeonato anual de cargar esposas en Maine, EE.UU. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

A loving couple should support one another, and here in Maine, in the US, they take it to heart.

Fifty men stepped up to the plate at the annual North American Wife-Carrying Championship.

The men carry their other half through a 250-metre obstacle course as fast as they can.

And like in every relationship, there are ups and downs.

A couple of locals are this year’s winners, and the prize - her weight in beer and money.

Vocabulario

take it to heart

tomarse a pecho/muy en serio

stepped up to the plate

cumplieron con la tarea

other half

media naranja/pareja

obstacle course

carrera de obstáculos

ups and downs

altibajos

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports.

Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

take it to heart / stepped up to the plate / other half / obstacle course / ups and downs

1. Now Middlesbrough Council has become one of the first in England to offer safety courses, as well as an _________, to help first-time users hone their driving skills.

2. How's your _________? Is she feeling better?

3. If the customer shouts at you or says some dirty words, you have to remember it's just work and not _________.

4. Manager Roy Hodgson has picked a youthful squad to face Norway on Wednesday as England look to bounce back from a poor World Cup campaign.

Henderson, 24, said: "It's time for the younger lads to _________ and show what they've got to offer."

5. The Labour leader told his MPs there would be _________ in the run-up to polling day, but said a Labour government was "absolutely doable".

Respuestas

1. Now Middlesbrough Council has become one of the first in England to offer safety courses, as well as an obstacle course, to help first-time users hone their driving skills.

2. How's your other half? Is she feeling better?

3. If the customer shouts at you or says some dirty words, you have to remember it's just work and not take it to heart.

4. Manager Roy Hodgson has picked a youthful squad to face Norway on Wednesday as England look to bounce back from a poor World Cup campaign.

Henderson, 24, said: "It's time for the younger lads to step up to the plate and show what they've got to offer."

5. The Labour leader told his MPs there would be "ups and downs" in the run-up to polling day, but said a Labour government was "absolutely doable".

