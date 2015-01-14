Aprenda inglés con una nevada en medio del desierto

Por tercer año consecutivo nieva en el desierto de Arabia Saudita. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

Is it a mirage? No, it really is snowing in the desert.

For the third year running, parts of Saudi Arabia have been blanketed.

This year has been particularly cold – sub-zero temperatures have forced shepherds and their camels into their tents to seek shelter.

But some people are enjoying the wintry weather. These men are certainly making the most of it.

Vocabulario

mirage

espejismo

blanketed

cubiertas (de nieve)

sub-zero temperatures

temperaturas bajo 0° centígrado

to seek shelter

buscar albergue

making the most of

aprovechando

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

mirage / blanketed / sub-zero temperatures / to seek shelter / making the most of

1. The record lows come as parts of the UK have already been hit by __________ and forecasters warned of further plunging temperatures over the next three days.

2. As we’re currently in the middle of a heatwave, it is only sensible __________ from the sun.

3. A winter storm has __________ parts of Canada and the north-eastern US with up to 2ft (61cm) of snow.

4. The UK is failing to __________ its heritage, according to new research by the Royal Society for the Arts.

5. British and American astronomers have discovered a cosmic __________ caused when the gravity of a distant galaxy distorts the light coming from an object even further away.

Respuestas

1. The record lows come as parts of the UK have already been hit by sub-zero temperatures and forecasters warned of further plunging temperatures over the next three days.

Source: Cold weather: Record 2014 freeze for England, Wales and Northern Ireland 2. As we’re currently in the middle of a heatwave, it is only sensible to seek shelter from the sun.

Source: DZ Deathrays – McHugh’s Belfast

3. A winter storm has blanketed parts of Canada and the north-eastern US with up to 2ft (61cm) of snow.

Source: US and Canada snowstorm causes travel chaos

4. The UK is failing to make the most of its heritage, according to new research by the Royal Society for the Arts.

Source: UK ‘failing’ to get the most out of its heritage

5. British and American astronomers have discovered a cosmic mirage caused when the gravity of a distant galaxy distorts the light coming from an object even further away.

Source: Astronomers see cosmic mirage