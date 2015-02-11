Aprenda inglés con unos meseros voladores

Un restaurante de Singapur ha recurrido al uso de drones para hacer el trabajo de los meseros. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a flying waiter. Due to a lack of staff, restaurateurs in Singapore have started to use drones to get food from the kitchens to the diners. The robots fly over the heads of customers on paths charted by a computer. But are these foodies ready for service without the human touch?

Vocabulario

restaurateurs people who own or run restaurants

drones unmanned flying machines

diners people who eat in a restaurant

charted planned or mapped out

the human touch being friendly and warm to other people

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

restaurateurs / drone / diners / charted / the human touch 1. Locations of public toilets in the capital should be __________ in a map before 2012, according to a report.

2. __________ in Surrey have been targeted by thieves who broke into their cars parked in the grounds of a restaurant.

3. Asian __________ in Glasgow say they have invented a new curry that will become the nation's favourite dish.

4. "There is nothing wrong with making smarter use of technology to help people manage health conditions… However, it is always important to ensure technology is only used where it delivers real benefits and to recognise that it is no substitute for __________."

5. The Chinese manufacturer of a __________ that crashed into the White House lawn earlier this week is taking action to prevent repeat incidents.

Respuestas

1. Locations of public toilets in the capital should be charted in a map before 2012, according to a report.

Source: Call for London 2012 toilet map

2. Diners in Surrey have been targeted by thieves who broke into their cars parked in the grounds of a restaurant.

Source: Robbers target restaurant diners http://tinyurl.com/oxkkdre

3. Asian restaurateurs in Glasgow say they have invented a new curry that will become the nation's favourite dish.

Source: New curry craze in Glasgow

4. "There is nothing wrong with making smarter use of technology to help people manage health conditions… However, it is always important to ensure technology is only used where it delivers real benefits and to recognise that it is no substitute for the human touch."

Source: 'A robot is my friend': Can machines care for elderly?

5. The Chinese manufacturer of a drone that crashed into the White House lawn earlier this week is taking action to prevent repeat incidents.

Source: Drone maker DJI bans Washington flights after White House crash