Aprenda inglés con sensores y luces

Una nueva terapia ayuda a niños con deficiencia visual. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

It looks like Philip is enjoying the lights. But doctors don’t know if he can see them at all.

A new type of therapy - called Lightscores - helps visually impaired children become more active.

Sensors are placed on different parts of his body. They trigger sounds as Philip moves. This helps his coordination and confidence. After just five minutes, he’s much more adventurous.

Vocabulario

therapy terapia / tratamiento

visually impaired (niños con) deficiencia visual

sensors sensores

coordination (en este caso) control de movimientos corporales

adventurous aventurero / atrevido

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

therapy / visually impaired / sensors / coordination / adventurous

1. A new type of fingerprint __________ said to be able to read prints through glass, metal and plastic smartphone covers has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade fair.

2. "Not all lynxes are this __________. They tend to stay close to where they were born."

3. The desire of a group of __________ young people to travel independently on the London Underground, rather than rely on friends, has contributed to the development of a ground-breaking app which they can use to guide them.

4. Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter speaks to the BBC about the importance of music as __________ in his own life - starting with tough beginnings in Bakersfield, California - where his family suffered racial abuse.

5. There is new evidence to suggest that people with Parkinson's disease can improve balance and __________ skills, through dance and movement.

Respuestas

1. A new type of fingerprint sensor said to be able to read prints through glass, metal and plastic smartphone covers has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade fair.

Source: Fingerprint sensor revealed by Qualcomm at MWC

2. "Not all lynxes are this adventurous. They tend to stay close to where they were born."

Source: Spain: Rare Iberian lynx tracked in Madrid region

3. The desire of a group of visually impaired young people to travel independently on the London Underground, rather than rely on friends, has contributed to the development of a ground-breaking app which they can use to guide them.

Source: Technology helps visually impaired navigate the Tube

4. Grammy Award-winning jazz singer Gregory Porter speaks to the BBC about the importance of music as therapy in his own life - starting with tough beginnings in Bakersfield, California - where his family suffered racial abuse.

Source: Gregory Porter: Music is my therapy

5. There is new evidence to suggest that people with Parkinson's disease can improve balance and coordination skills, through dance and movement.

Source: Ballet helps tackle Parkinson's disease