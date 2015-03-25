Aprenda inglés con un símbolo de paz

El incendio de un templo en Londonderry, en Irlanda del Norte, se convierte en símbolo de paz. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

It’s the temple that brought Londonderry together. On Saturday they burnt it down.

Catholics and Protestants have a long history of conflict in this Northern Irish city.

But volunteers from both communities came together to build the structure. Thousands left personal messages of peace inside.

Organisers say the fire symbolises letting go of the past.

Vocabulario

temple a building used to pray to god or gods

burnt it down destroyed it with fire

conflict a serious disagreement or argument between two or more groups

volunteers people who offer to work without being paid

symbolises represents an idea

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

temple / burnt it down / conflict / volunteers / symbolises

1. Since the last train left in 1988, the once-regal station has come to __________ Detroit's economic woes and has become a favourite canvas for graffiti artists.

2. Speaking in front of US soldiers and military families, Mr Ghani acknowledged US sacrifices throughout the war in Afghanistan.

"Each one of you has left a legacy," he said, noting that more than 2,200 Americans lost their lives and 20,000 were wounded in the __________.

3. __________ are being recruited by steam railway enthusiasts to help rebuild and reopen an old Worcestershire station.

4. Ferguson's police are on edge, feeling under siege after two of their own were shot, while African Americans have lost trust in the law enforcement officials meant to protect them.

"I am afraid this town is going to __________ tonight," one white resident tells me on Thursday just a few blocks from the police station.

5. This year, the anniversary of Gandhi's murder was marked by attempts by right-wing Hindus to build a __________ to honour Godse, a man they now describe as a hero for ridding the nation of Gandhi.

Respuestas

1. Since the last train left in 1988, the once-regal station has come to symbolise Detroit's economic woes and has become a favourite canvas for graffiti artists.

Source: Michigan Central Station: The story of its rise, fall and...

2. Speaking in front of US soldiers and military families, Mr Ghani acknowledged US sacrifices throughout the war in Afghanistan.

"Each one of you has left a legacy," he said, noting that more than 2,200 Americans lost their lives and 20,000 were wounded in the conflict.

Source: Afghan president Ghani credits US role during first Washington trip

3. Volunteers are being recruited by steam railway enthusiasts to help rebuild and reopen an old Worcestershire station.

Source: Volunteers recruited for Broadway station rebuild

4. Ferguson's police are on edge, feeling under siege after two of their own were shot, while African Americans have lost trust in the law enforcement officials meant to protect them.

"I am afraid this town is going to burn down tonight," one white resident tells me on Thursday just a few blocks from the police station.

Source: Ferguson police shooting 'heinous', says Eric Holder

5. This year, the anniversary of Gandhi's murder was marked by attempts by right-wing Hindus to build a temple to honour Godse, a man they now describe as a hero for ridding the nation of Gandhi.

Source: Is Gandhi still a hero to Indians?