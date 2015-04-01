Aprenda inglés con un huevo gigante

Un maestro chocolatero crea un huevo de Pascua gigante. Vea el video y aprenda nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

Melted chocolate – now that's a mouth-watering sight.

This chocolatier in the English county of Lincolnshire has been working hard to create big eggs in the run-up to Easter. But not this one – that one!

Over 100kg of chocolate was used to create the two-metre-tall egg.

But Jan Hensen knows it is too much even for his chocoholic clients. He says he’ll sell it in pieces to raise money for charity.

Vocabulario

melted derretido

mouth-watering (algo que) hace la boca agua / apetitoso

in the run-up to en el período que lleva a (Semana Santa)

chocoholic adictos al chocolate

charity organización benéfica

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

melted / mouth-watering / in the run-up to / chocoholic / charity

1. Despite its reputation for being a sedate pastime for older people, students have described short-mat bowls as being "really good fun".

"__________ exams it is a great way to de-stress," said Mr Priday.

2. The opening night performance of an ice skating show in Birmingham has been cancelled because the ice __________, promoters have said.

3. Five years ago, billionaire investor Warren Buffett and Microsoft founder Bill Gates launched the campaign The Giving Pledge.

It aims to convince billionaires to give at least half of their fortunes to __________. Mr Zuckerberg and over 100 others have so far signed up to the "moral commitment".

4. A trolley selling sandwiches stood where once the onboard chef in pristine whites could be found creating __________ dishes like flambéed Bourbon shrimp or zesty brochette of Dijon lamb.

5. It might sound like a __________'s dream - enough cocoa to make five billion bars of the nation's favourite treat.

Respuestas

1. Despite its reputation for being a sedate pastime for older people, students have described short-mat bowls as being "really good fun".

"In the run-up to exams it is a great way to de-stress," said Mr Priday.

Source: Bristol school pupils play bowls to beat stress

2. The opening night performance of an ice skating show in Birmingham has been cancelled because the ice melted, promoters have said.

Source: ‘Melted ice’ cancels NIA Celebrities on ice skating show

3. Five years ago, billionaire investor Warren Buffett and Microsoft founder Bill Gates launched the campaign The Giving Pledge.

It aims to convince billionaires to give at least half of their fortunes to charity. Mr Zuckerberg and over 100 others have so far signed up to the "moral commitment".

Source: Apple boss Tim Cook ‘to donate millions’ to charity

4. A trolley selling sandwiches stood where once the onboard chef in pristine whites could be found creating mouth-watering dishes like flambéed Bourbon shrimp or zesty brochette of Dijon lamb.

Source: Could the dining car ever make a comeback?

5. It might sound like a chocoholic's dream - enough cocoa to make five billion bars of the nation's favourite treat.

Source: Who, What, Why: Will chocolate prices rocket at Christmas?