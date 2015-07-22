Aprende inglés con un nuevo filme de J K Rowling

Miles de candidatas sueñan con actuar en un spin-off de la exitosa saga cinematográfica de Harry Potter. Mira el video y aprende nuevo vocabulario.

Transcripción en inglés

A long queue of girls waiting for their chance of stardom.

Thousands of young hopefuls stood in line in London for the chance to audition for a role in a Harry Potter spin-off movie.

(Competitor) “I’m really excited! It’s my dream come true to get this part!”

Warner Bros are looking for a girl to play the character Modesty in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The lead role has gone to the Oscar-winning actor, Eddie Redmayne.

But the competition is fierce and many are leaving with just a certificate to remind them of the experience.

Vocabulario

stardom estrellato / hacerse famosas

hopefuls candidatas ilusionadas

dream come true sueño hecho realidad

lead role papel principal (en una película u obra)

fierce (en este caso) muy fuerte

Ejercicios

Use one of the words or phrases below to complete each of these sentences from news reports. Note that you may have to change the form of a word to complete the sentence correctly.

stardom / hopefuls / dream come true / lead role / fierce

1. Hollywood actor Ioan Gruffudd has landed a __________ in a US TV series, weeks after admitting he was seeing a psychologist to overcome audition rejections.

2. "But the best thing you can do is go out there and beat those guys, knowing you can have full pride in doing it clean."

The two Olympic __________ were speaking at an event staged by UK Sport to mark 500 days until the start of next year's Games in Rio de Janeiro.

3. In big cities all across Iran, traditional bazaars now face __________ competition from American-style urban shopping centres where big name Western brands are on conspicuous display.

4. Now three years into her four-year placement, the 19-year-old has earned the privilege of performing at the internationally-famed Bolshoi Theatre.

She said: "It was incredible. Finding my name on the back of the dressing room door was a __________."

5. Although the show brought them __________, the double act started to work separately in the 1970s.

Respuestas

1. Hollywood actor Ioan Gruffudd has landed a lead role in a US TV series, weeks after admitting he was seeing a psychologist to overcome audition rejections.

Source: Ioan Gruffudd in lead TV role after admitting audition rejections

2. "But the best thing you can do is go out there and beat those guys, knowing you can have full pride in doing it clean."

The two Olympic hopefuls were speaking at an event staged by UK Sport to mark 500 days until the start of next year's Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Source: Dina Asher-Smith and Richard Kilty say no doping crisis

3. In big cities all across Iran, traditional bazaars now face fierce competition from American-style urban shopping centres where big name Western brands are on conspicuous display.

Source: Why a luxury-shopping revolution is coming to Iran

4. Now three years into her four-year placement, the 19-year-old has earned the privilege of performing at the internationally-famed Bolshoi Theatre.

She said: "It was incredible. Finding my name on the back of the dressing room door was a dream come true."

Source: Barnsley ballerina Tala Lee Turton dances on Bolshoi stage

5. Although the show brought them stardom, the double act started to work separately in the 1970s.

Source: Comedian Anne Meara, mother of Ben Stiller, dies at 85