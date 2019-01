Sin estrógenos ni testosterona: el grave peligro de los atletas que dejan de comer obsesionados por el éxito

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes you’ve got to step outside your comfort zone and do things that scare you | Over the last year, I decided to share my experience of dealing with Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S)| This still remains an ongoing process | More awareness, open discussion and actions still need to be put in place to address the issue which is alarmingly common in endurance sport | On Sunday, I’ll be talking on @bbc5live and at the @train_brave event to raise awareness of RED-S | Also, thank you to this weeks @athletics.weekly for including some of my insights within @bobbsclay article | Photo Cred 📸 : @kbschlee #REDS #trainbrave #femaleathletes #running #runnerspace #ukrunchat #athletics #saucony #wewhorun #sauconyhurricaneteam #run #runnersofinstagram #marathon #sportsmedicine #trainbrave