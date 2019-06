View this post on Instagram

@anthony_joshua I’m your opponent for June 1st. I’m here I’m ready. Sign your portion. It’s been a long time coming. We shoulda met few years ago when I fought for the WBO belt. Styles make fights I know my style is one that you haven’t met before. That WBO belt is actually mine because the whole world knows I beat Parker for it in New Zealand. I’ve been waiting a long time to get these straps from you. U can hold them for me until June 1st. To anybody counting me out already get in line I’ve been counted out since I first started fighting. Nothing is stopping me now💯. 🇲🇽vs 🇬🇧 @eddiehearn @premierboxing