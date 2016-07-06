Juno llega a Júpiter tras un viaje de cinco años

Titulares y transcripción en inglés

Chilcot Iraq War report published

People killed for defending their land

Juno space probe success

The long-awaited British report into the invasion of Iraq in 2003 is due to be published on Wednesday. Its chairman, John Chilcot, says he hopes it will ensure that military intervention on such a scale will not be possible in future without more careful analysis and political judgement. The inquiry has taken seven years to reach its conclusions.

2015 was the most dangerous year on record for people around the world trying to protect their land and the environment. That's the conclusion of a new report from the campaign group Global Witness. It says Brazil was particularly badly affected with at least 50 people killed protecting forests and land from illegal loggers and miners.

After a five-year space journey, NASA's Juno probe has arrived at its destination. No previous spacecraft has passed so close to Jupiter before because of its intense radiation. Now that it's orbiting Jupiter, Juno will start studying how the gas giant was formed. The probe will circle the planet for 20 months before destroying itself by diving into the radioactive atmosphere.

Vocabulario

on such a scale

(here) of a large size

judgement

ability to make good decisions

on record

officially measured

loggers

people who cut down trees

orbiting

moving around a planet or star

Ejercicio

Use one of the words or phrases from Lingohack to complete each of these sentences. Note that you may have to change the form of a word or phrase to complete the sentence correctly.

on such a scale / judgement / on record / loggers / orbiting

1. Using his skill and ________ he was able to fly through the storm and land the plane safely.

2. John was looking nervous – he'd never organised a party ________ and was worried that nobody would turn up!

3. Politicians are meeting to discuss concerns that illegal ________ is leading to high levels of deforestation.

4. The International Space Station has been ________ the Earth with a human crew for more than 15 years.

5. Financial experts are worried after the pound hit the lowest rate against the dollar ________ .

Respuestas

1. Using his skill and judgement he was able to fly through the storm and land the plane safely.

2. John was looking nervous – he'd never organised a party on this scale and was worried that nobody would turn up!

3. Politicians are meeting to discuss concerns that illegal logging is leading to high levels of deforestation.

4. The International Space Station has been orbiting the Earth with a human crew for more than 15 years.

5. Financial experts are worried after the pound hit the lowest rate against the dollar on record.