Tus fotos: formas reflejadas en los espejos naturales y artificiales

Caldea, a spa resort in Andorra. One theory suggests that Andorra may derive from Arabic al-Darra, meaning "The forest”. When the Moors invaded the Iberian Peninsula, the valleys of the Pyrenees were covered by large tracts of forest. #🇦🇩 . . #AndorraLaVella #AndorraLovers #AndorraWorld #Caldea #EspejoBBC