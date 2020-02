View this post on Instagram

Sometimes it’s shocking when you look behind the curtains. Here a few images of factories that produce hair accessories that are similar to invisibobble. The companies ordering these are mostly big multinationals that you definitely have heard of. It’s a shame to live in a world where small companies are strictly regulated to provide production audits (which is great), whilst big companies for some reason can turn a blind eye. We have been working on getting and maintain our factories SGS audited and spend a lot of time and effort to ensure we manufacture responsibly and fairly. Next time you’re at the hair accessories shelf think of this post, and maybe question where the products are coming from that you buy 😇🤷🏼‍♀️