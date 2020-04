FINALLY!



Here's if the second #OpenSource pandemic #Ventilator with @Raspberry_Pi and an @arduino. @github repo in the video.



Glad to see @elonmusk & #Tesla working on this as well! If this helps, it's all yours!https://t.co/zcNsMgBFfI#VentilatorShortage #COVID2019 #Corona pic.twitter.com/nhNgEyPQ12