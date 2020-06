Breonna Taylor, la otra muerte por la que se protesta en las marchas contra la violencia policial en EE.UU.

View this post on Instagram

Yesterday, after three full days of work on #BirthdayForBreonna, I finally found some time to sit and write my birthday card for her. My family got involved and even my little cousin signed her name to her dad's card. This effort has ballooned into something I could never have imagined or hoped for. The work I put in and the work you all put in with me has been incredible to behold. So many of you sent beautiful cards and letters and postcards and you donated and you signed and you made this story big enough that I spent most of yesterday giving interviews. Seeing this project go so, immensely viral had given me a new hope that perhaps we can value black women, even though we shouldn't need so much prompting. I hope that with all the time and effort and money that so many hundreds of you put in, we can finally get #JusticeForBreonna. Happy birthday Breonna. You should have been here to celebrate 🎉🎊 #SayHerName 🎨: @aylasydney and @_afrodiziak