Quiénes son las 100 Mujeres elegidas por la BBC para 2020 (y cuáles son de América Latina)

  • Redacción
  • BBC News Mundo

La BBC ha revelado su lista de 100 mujeres inspiradoras e influyentes en el mundo en 2020.

Este año, destacan aquellas mujeres que están impulsando cambios y marcando una diferencia en estos tiempos turbulentos.

La lista incluye a Sanna Marin, quien lidera la coalición femenina del gobierno de Finlandia.

También están Jane Fonda, actriz y activista contra el cambio climático y a la científica Sarah Gilbert, quien lidera la investigación de la Universidad de Oxford para crear una vacuna contra el coronavirus.

En este año extraordinario, en que incontables mujeres del mundo han hecho sacrificios para ayudar a otros, uno de los nombres de la lista fue dejado en blanco como tributo.

Saltar Quizás también te interese y continuar leyendo
Quizás también te interese

Final de Quizás también te interese

Las 100 Mujeres de 2020 elegidas por la BBC

  • Evelina Cabrera

    Argentina Entrenadora de fútbol y mánager evelinacabrera23

    Evelina nació en un contexto de vulnerabilidad, pero eso no impidió que se convirtiera en entrenadora de fútbol. Fundó la Asociación Argentina de Fútbol Femenino a los 27 años.

    Formó varios equipos (entre ellos uno para mujeres ciegas), capacitó a presas y ayudó a mujeres y niñas vulnerables a través del deporte y la educación. Como una de las primeras entrenadoras de fútbol en Argentina, ha publicado una autobiografía en la que detalla su lucha por la igualdad.

    > Nuestro género y origen no deben determinar nuestro futuro. Es un camino difícil, pero si luchamos juntas y unidas podremos alcanzar la igualdad.

  • Wendy Beatriz Caishpal Jaco

    El Salvador Activista por los derechos de los discapacitados wendy_caishpal

    Wendy Caishpal es emprendedora, activista, oradora motivacional y portavoz por los derechos de las personas con discapacidad y sobrevivientes de conflictos armados.

    Es representante de El Salvador en el Instituto de Mujeres sobre Liderazgo y Discapacidad (WILD) y Movilidad Internacional de Estados Unidos. También es fundadora y directora del proyecto municipal Ahuachapán Sin Barreras, que promueve y protege los derechos de las personas con discapacidad.

    > Debemos amar lo que hacemos y cómo lo hacemos. Seamos instrumentos para el cambio social: actuemos, luchemos, marquemos la diferencia. Si todos luchamos por ello, tendremos un mundo mejor.

  • Carolina Castro

    Argentina Dirigente gremial

    Carolina Castro es la primera mujer en alcanzar un cargo directivo en la Unión Industrial Argentina (UIA) en sus 130 años de historia. Su activismo ha contribuido a impulsar la agenda de igualdad de género en todos los partidos políticos en un país donde el debate público está muy polarizado.

    Castro pertenece a la tercera generación de una empresa familiar que fabrica autopartes. En su puesto al frente de la compañía ha roto estereotipos al emplear mujeres en el área de producción en un porcentaje superior a la media del mercado. Recientemente publicó "Rompimos el cristal", una antología de conversaciones con 18 mujeres argentinas que destacan en los negocios, las artes, la política y la ciencia.

    > La agenda de la igualdad no está impulsada por personas extraordinarias, sino por todos y cada uno de nosotros, de todos los géneros, en cada pequeña elección diaria que hacemos.

  • Nemonte Nenquimo

    Ecuador Líder Waorani nemonte.nenquimo

    Nemonte Nenquimo es una mujer indígena Waorani comprometida con la defensa de su territorio ancestral, su cultura y su forma de vida en la selva amazónica.

    Es cofundadora de la organización sin fines de lucro dirigida por indígenas "Ceibo Alliance". Es también la primera mujer presidenta de la organización Waorani de la provincia de Pastaza y una de las 100 personas más influyentes del mundo según la revista Time.

    > Como mujeres, tenemos la fuerza necesaria para forjar un camino que nos ayude a superar estos tiempos en los que la supervivencia de nuestro planeta y la humanidad está en peligro. Ahora es el momento de que las mujeres se unan.

  • Susana Raffalli

    Venezuela Nutricionista

    Susana es una trabajadora humanitaria que lleva 22 años ayudando en emergencias en todo el mundo. Ayudó a Cáritas de Venezuela a lanzar una herramienta que mostrara, en tiempo real, el impacto de la crisis humanitaria en los niños en un momento en que aún se negaba la crisis en Venezuela. Susana también fundó una red de centros que permiten el apoyo nutricional a los niños que viven en barrios marginales.

    Durante la pandemia, Susana consiguió mantener abiertos los servicios de alimentación para ciudadanos de bajos ingresos, mujeres con VIH y cárceles para jóvenes. Trabajando con el movimiento "Scaling Up Nutrition", Susana también asesoró sobre nutrición en las respuestas nacionales a la pandemia en América Central.

    > Cuídate primero y desde ahí, empieza a ser libre. Eso haría que el confinamiento fuera excelente.

  • Ruth Shady

    Perú Arqueóloga

    Ruth Shady tiene un doctorado en arqueología y antropología, y es vicedecana de investigación en la Facultad de Ciencias Sociales de la Universidad Nacional de San Marcos. Es directora de investigación multidisciplinaria del sitio arqueológico de Caral, considerada la civilización más antigua de América. Tiene el título de Doctora honoris causa de cinco universidades peruanas y en 2018 ganó el premio nacional L'Oréal-UNESCO para mujeres científicas. También fue condecorada con la Medalla de Honor del Congreso de la República del Perú.

    > Las mujeres deben participar en promover el cambio y construir una sociedad en la que los seres humanos puedan vivir en armonía unos con otros y en equilibrio con la naturaleza.

  • Arussi Unda

    México Activista

    La tasa de feminicidios de México no deja de crecer y allí, Arussi y su colectivo feminista Brujas del Mar se han erigido como una voz para todas las mujeres.

    Este año, inspiraron a mujeres de todo el país a participar en una huelga nacional el 9 de marzo. Esto hizo que las mujeres dejaran de trabajar y abandonaran otras actividades y se quedaran en casa.

    > Hay lemas y consignas como "La revolución será feminista" o "El futuro es feminista", pero el futuro ya está aquí. Debemos ser valientes y seguir alzando nuestra voz.

  • Cibele Racy

    Brasil Profesora

    Cibele es una directora de colegio jubilada que fue pionera en la enseñanza de la igualdad racial a los niños de las escuelas primarias de São Paulo.

    Revisó todas los procesos de gestión de su escuela para hacer que el entorno de trabajo fuera más inclusivo para el personal, sin importar su raza, género o posición.

    > Este año nos ha obligado a reflexionar sobre los compromisos que la sociedad debe asumir para cambiar. Espero que hayamos reunido energías para afrontar 2021.

  • Lea T

    Basil Modelo transgénero leat

    No muchas modelos pueden decir que su primer trabajo fue para Givenchy, pero ese es el caso de Lea T. Ha estado en el negocio de la industria de la moda durante más de 10 años y ha aparecido en las páginas de muchas publicaciones de alto perfil como Marie Claire, Grazia y Vogue.

    En 2016, Lea también ganó reconocimiento como la primera persona abiertamente transgénero en participar en una ceremonia de apertura de los Juegos Olímpicos. Lea es un ícono de la cultura pop de defensa de las personas transgénero, que habla sobre la discriminación contra las personas LGBT. A lo largo de su carrera, ha buscado inspirar a otros como ella a seguir sus sueños.

    > El mundo siempre está cambiando y siempre estamos en constante movimiento, pero las mujeres no caminan solas.

  • Héroes anónimas

    Internacional Cambiar el mundo

    En un año extraordinario, en el que innumerables mujeres de todo el mundo han dedicado su tiempo a ayudar a los demás, el primer lugar de la lista queda vacante para reconocer a todas su trabajo y recordar a quienes han perdido la vida mientras trataban de cambiar el mundo.

    Aunque el proyecto de BBC 100 Mujeres no puede nombrar a todas las que han contribuido para tener un mundo mejor, este espacio está diseñado para permitirte conocer a las personas que han tenido un impacto en tu vida durante el transcurso de 2020.

  • Muyesser Abdul’ehed

    Exiliada uigur de la ciudad china de Ghulja Escritora

    Muyesser Abdul’ehed, conocida como Hendan, comenzó a hacerse un nombre como poeta y ensayista mientras estudiaba medicina. Cuando completó su maestría en Salud Pública, ya había decidido concentrarse en la escritura. Después de mudarse a Turquía en 2013, Hendan fundó "Ayhan Education", una organización dedicada a fomentar y enseñar el idioma uigur entre la diáspora. Actualmente vive en Estambul.

    Su reciente trabajo habla de la crisis en su tierra natal. Su primera novela, "Kheyr-khosh, quyash" (Adiós al sol), es la primera obra de ficción ambientada en los campos de internamiento de la región uigur.

    > Los niños son siempre la esperanza de una nación. Es la educación la que puede hacer realidad esta esperanza.

  • Loza Abera Geinore

    Etiopía Futbolista

    Loza Abera Geinore nació y se crió en un pequeño pueblo del sur de Etiopía. Jugó para el Hawassa City SC en la Premier League femenina de Etiopía durante dos temporadas, tiempo durante el cual se convirtió en la máxima goleadora del club.

    Ahora es futbolista profesional y miembro de la selección femenina de Etiopía.

    > Todas las mujeres del mundo pueden lograr sus sueños y cumplir sus planes, pese a las circunstancias a las que se enfrenten.

  • Houda Abouz

    Marruecos Rapera khtek.17

    Houda Abouz, también conocida como Khtek, es una rapera marroquí famosa por su estilo único y sus canciones líricas.

    Reivindica los derechos de las mujeres y la igualdad de género. Como rapera en una industria fuertemente dominada por hombres, Houda considera que su música es un instrumento para el cambio.

    > Sigue luchando, creando, resistiendo. No se echen nunca para atrás. Nuestra lucha acaba de comenzar y somos todo lo que este mundo necesita: el poder de la mujer.

  • Christina Adane

    Países Bajos Activista christina.adane

    Christina estuvo detrás de la petición al gobierno de Reino Unido de que los escolares recibieran comidas gratuitas durante las vacaciones de verano, una iniciativa respaldada por el futbolista Marcus Rashford.

    Como copresidenta de la asociación de jóvenes "Bite Back 2030", que lucha contra la injusticia en la industria alimentaria, y habiendo recibido comidas escolares gratuitas ella misma, Christina quiere asegurarse de que ningún niño en Reino Unido pase hambre.

    > Nunca comprometas lo que eres o tus creencias. Ninguna mujer ha logrado cambios pasando desapercibida entre la multitud.

  • Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

    Sierra Leona Alcaldesa

    La alcaldesa de la capital Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE es conocida por su plan a 3 años "Transform Freetown". Enfocado en 11 sectores de la ciudad, abarca desde la degradación ambiental y el cambio climático hasta la creación de puestos de trabajo para reducir el desempleo juvenil. En un año en el que la crisis climática se ha convertido en un foco de atención, con inundaciones e incendios en muchas partes del mundo, Aki-Sawyerr ha inspirado a los habitantes de Freetown a unirse a su campaña para plantar un millón de árboles en dos años.

    #FreetownTheTreeTown comenzó en enero de 2020 sin recursos. En octubre ya se habían plantado más de 450.000 semillas y está programado que el resto se haga en la próxima temporada de lluvias. Los árboles son fundamentales para luchar contra las inundaciones, la erosión del suelo y la escasez de agua.

    > Probablemente nos sintamos frustrados e insatisfechos. Eso no tiene por qué ser negativo. Podemos convertirlo en algo positivo permitiendo que de nuestra insatisfacción nazca el cambio que queremos.

  • Rina Akter

    Bangladesh Extrabajadora sexual

    Durante la pandemia, Rina y su equipo de ayudantes han servido alrededor de 400 comidas a la semana a las trabajadoras sexuales de Daca que perdieron sus clientes y, por lo tanto, atraviesan momentos difíciles.

    > La gente cree que nuestra profesión es degradante, pero lo hacemos para comprar comida. Estoy tratando de asegurarme de que las mujeres en esta profesión no pasen hambre y que sus hijas no tengan que hacer este trabajo.

  • Sarah Al-Amiri

    Emiratos Árabes Unidos Ministra de Estado de Tecnologías Avanzadas

    Sarah Al-Amiri es ministra de Estado de Tecnologías Avanzadas y presidenta de la Agencia Espacial de los EAU. Anteriormente, fue directora científica y subdirectora de proyectos de la misión Emirates Mars.

    "Emirates Mars" será la primera misión interplanetaria de una nación árabe. Se espera que el orbitador, conocido como Amal, aterrice en el planeta rojo en febrero de 2021 y recopile datos sobre su clima y el tiempo, entre otros.

    > El virus ha obligado al mundo a entrar en una quietud absoluta, en la que reflexionamos y crecemos como individuos. Necesitamos hacer un esfuerzo colectivo para seguir creciendo y asegurar la sostenibilidad de nuestro frágil mundo.

  • Waad Al-Kateab

    Siria Directora de cine

    Waad al-Kateab es una activista siria, periodista y cineasta que ha recibido numerosos galardones (incluido un Emmy) por sus reportajes desde Alepo. En 2020, su primer largometraje, "For Sama", ganó el premio BAFTA al mejor documental y fue nominado al Oscar a la mejor película documental.

    Después de haber huido de Alepo en 2016, Waad, su esposo y sus dos hijas viven ahora en Londres, donde ella trabaja para la cadena Channel 4 News y lidera la campaña "Action For Sama".

    > Solo perdemos cuando perdemos la esperanza. A todas las mujeres, no importa dónde: sigan luchando por lo que creen, atrévanse a seguir soñando y, sobre todo, nunca pierdan la esperanza.

  • Adriana Albini

    Italia Patóloga

    Adriana Albini es jefa del laboratorio de biología vascular y angiogénesis del IRCCS MultiMedica y de la Fundación MultiMedica. Es además profesora de patología general en la Universidad de Milán-Bicocca y fue científica visitante de los Institutos Nacionales de Salud de Estados Unidos

    Es la primera italiana elegida para formar parte de la junta directiva de la Asociación Estadounidense para la Investigación del Cáncer. Como presidenta del Club de Mujeres Científicas Italianas de la Fundación del Observatorio Nacional sobre la Salud de la Mujer, se dedica a la promoción de investigadoras. También es campeona de esgrima, ganó el bronce en la Copa Mundial de Veteranos de 2018 y la plata en la Competición Europea de Esgrima de Veteranos de 2015.

    > Los investigadores comienzan su carrera siguiendo el camino que dejó alguien. Los científicos construyen un camino allí donde parecen terminar las rutas pavimentadas. Las mujeres científicas, con su naturaleza multitarea, deben encontrar nuevos caminos por los que aún no transita nadie.

  • Ubah Ali

    República de Somalilandia Educadora

    Ubah Ali es cofundadora de "Solace for Somaliland Girls", una fundación comprometida con la erradicación de todas las formas de mutilación genital femenina (MGF) en las comunidades de Somalilandia, a través de la educación y el empoderamiento.

    Ali también defiende los derechos de los trabajadores migrantes en el Líbano, mientras estudia en la Universidad Americana de Beirut.

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020. Hay un llamado urgente a la unidad de las mujeres en todo el mundo: muchas sufren violencia doméstica, violación, mutilación genital femenina y más. ¡Si nos unimos, las mujeres podemos exigir justicia!

  • Nisreen Alwan

    Irak-Reino Unido Experta en Salud Pública

    Nisreen es médica y académica de Salud Pública en Reino Unido, e investiga sobre la salud y el bienestar de mujeres y niños, sobre todo durante el embarazo.

    Durante la pandemia de covid-19, creó conciencia sobre la necesidad de que los países midan y aborden no solo la mortalidad, sino también la mala salud a largo plazo causada por el virus (incluida la covid-19 de larga duración o "crónica"). Quienes la padecen tienen síntomas continuos como fatiga, dolor de cabeza y dificultades para respirar.

    > Durante 2020 hice más tres cosas: decir lo que pienso, hacer lo que temo y perdonarme. También hice menos tres cosas: preocuparme por lo que los demás piensan de mí, culparme y creer que soy menos que los demás.

  • Elizabeth Anionwu

    Reino Unido Enfermera

    Elizabeth Anionwu es profesora emérita de enfermería en la Universidad de West London y mecenas de la Sociedad de Células Falciformes del Reino Unido.

    Es una enfermera innovadora especializada en células falciformes y talasemia que hizo campaña para conseguir que se erigiera una estatua a la enfermera británico-jamaicana Mary Seacole. Ha sido una figura clave al destacar el impacto desproporcionado de la covid-19 en las minorías étnicas, en las comunidades negras y en las comunidades asiáticas.

    > Nunca subestimes la contribución global positiva que tú y tantas otras mujeres están haciendo.

  • Nadeen Ashraf

    Egipto Activista actuallynadeen

    Nadeen es una estudiante de filosofía que cree en las redes sociales como una herramienta para el cambio. Le apasiona difundir conocimiento de una manera que sea accesible para la población en general.

    Nadeen es la fundadora de "Assault Police", una cuenta de Instagram donde las mujeres de Egipto pueden compartir sus historias de acoso sexual. Es vista dentro del movimiento feminista como un eje del cambio social en la lucha contra el acoso sexual.

    > Crecí rodeada de mujeres que dedicaron sus vidas a impulsar el cambio. Nunca pensé que estaría en condiciones de amplificar sus voces. Nunca es demasiado tarde para hacer algo en lo que crees.

  • Erica Baker

    Alemania Ingeniera

    Erica es la directora de ingeniería de GitHub. Su carrera en ese campo empezó cuando tenía 19 años, dando apoyo a la Universidad de Alaska. En 2006 comenzó a trabajar para Google.

    Se unió a Slack en 2015 y a Patreon en 2017, antes de aterrizar en Microsoft y ser transferida a GitHub. Formó parte de las juntas asesoras de Atipica y Hack the Hood, del Consejo de Diversidad de Code.org , de la Junta Asesora Global de Barbie, la junta directiva de Girl Develop It, y fue mentora tecnológica para Black Girls Code. Está asentada en Oakland, California.

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020 y estamos aprendiendo lo que significa ser desinteresado, la importancia del servicio y el valor de la conexión. También se nos ha recordado que el mundo no es un lugar equitativo para todos. Animo a las mujeres de todo el mundo a usar su poder para luchar contra la injusticia, la libertad y para garantizar que todos somos tratados con equidad.

  • Bilkis Bano

    India Líder de las protestas

    Con 82 años, Bilkis forma parte de un grupo de mujeres que protestaron pacíficamente contra una controvertida ley de ciudadanía.

    Fue el rostro de una larga protesta el barrio musulman de Nueva Delhi, Shaheen Bagh. La periodista y escritora india Rana Ayyub la describió como "la voz de los marginados".

    > Las mujeres deben sentirse empoderadas para salir de sus hogares y alzar la voz, especialmente contra la injusticia. Si no abandonan sus hogares, ¿cómo mostrarán su fuerza?

  • Diana Barran

    Reino Unido Diputada parlamentaria

    La baronesa Barran fue nombrada ministra de Sociedad Civil de Reino Unido en 2019. Es la fundadora y ex directora ejecutiva de SafeLives, una organización benéfica dedicada a poner fin al abuso doméstico. También fue directora de desarrollo de subvenciones en el think tank New Philanthropy Capital y trabajó en la gestión de activos antes de fundar uno de los primeros fondos de cobertura de Europa en 1993.

    La baronesa Barran fue fideicomisaria de la Royal Foundation and Comic Relief y presidenta de organización benéfica Henry Smith Charity. Recibió el Premio Beacon de Inglaterra en 2007 y una distinción en 2011 por su trabajo en la lucha contra la violencia doméstica.

    > Me vienen a la cabeza las palabras de Maya Angelou: "La gente olvidará lo que dijiste, la gente olvidará lo que hiciste, pero la gente nunca olvidará cómo la hiciste sentir"

  • Cindy Bishop

    Tailandia Embajadora de Naciones Unidas y modelo cindysirinya

    Cindy Sirinya Bishop es modelo, actriz y presentadora de televisión, y también aboga por el fin de la violencia contra las mujeres. Este año fue nombrada embajadora de buena voluntad de ONU Mujeres para Asia y el Pacífico, para promover la igualdad de género a través de la educación y el trabajo con las comunidades y los gobiernos. En 2018 fundó el movimiento #DontTellMeHowToDress, después de que las autoridades de Tailandia advirtieran a sus ciudadanas que no se vistieran "demasiado sexy" si querían evitar ser víctimas de acoso sexual durante las celebraciones del nuevo año tailandés.

    También es directora de Dragonfly360, una plataforma regional que hace campaña por la igualdad de género en Asia, y está escribiendo una serie de libros infantiles sobre seguridad, derechos y relaciones respetuosas.

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020. Y con el cambio llega la oportunidad para progresar. Todos deberíamos tener la posibilidad de vivir en igualdad, con dignidad y libertad. Debemos seguir inspirando a la siguiente generación de mujeres y hombres.

  • Macinley Butson

    Australia Científica e inventora

    Macinley Butson comenzó a desarrollar distintos inventos cuando tenía siete años. Ahora, con 20, ha ideado dispositivos que pueden desde mejorar el resultado de los pacientes con cáncer de mama que reciben radioterapia a proporcionar agua potable a comunidades en desarrollo.

    Se ha convertido inspiración para los jóvenes australianos, porque muestra cómo pueden ayudar a la sociedad a través de la ciencia, la tecnología, la ingeniería y las matemáticas.

    > Nada limita nuestra capacidad para generar cambios. Ruego a todas las mujeres del mundo que se pregunten: “Si no soy yo, ¿quién? Si no es ahora, entonces ¿cuándo?"

  • Agnes Chow

    Hong Kong Activista prodemocracia chowtingagnes

    Agnes Chow, una activista de 23 años a favor de la democracia en Hong Kong, fue una figura clave durante la Revolución de los Paraguas de 2014. Este año fue una de las pocas activistas arrestadas bajo la controvertida nueva ley de seguridad. Fue acusada de "connivencia con fuerzas extranjeras".

    Ya ha sido puesta en libertad bajo fianza, pero su arresto provocó un abrumador apoyo. Ha estado activa en política desde los 15 años. Sus partidarios le han dado el sobrenombre de “Mulan”, en referencia a la legendaria heroína china que luchó para salvar a su familia y su país.

    > Tener por líder a una mujer no significa nada para los derechos de las mujeres. Necesitamos un cambio en el sistema y una democracia genuina.

  • Patrisse Cullors

    Estados Unidos Activista por los derechos humanos

    Artista, organizadora, educadora y oradora pública, Patrisse Cullors nació en Los Ángeles. Es cofundadora y directora ejecutiva de la red global del movimiento "Black Lives Matter" y fundadora de la organización con sede en Los Ángeles "Dignidad y Poder Ahora".

    Patrisse es actualmente la directora del claustro docente de un nuevo programa de maestría en artes sociales y ambientales que ha desarrollado para el Prescott College de Arizona.

    > Nunca renuncies a tu poder. Cultiva tu alegría. Y exige cambios, no solo para ti, sino para todas las mujeres que vendrán después.

  • Tsitsi Dangarembga

    Zimbabue Escritora y directora de cine

    Tsitsi es una escritora, cineasta y una activista cultural aclamada por la crítica. Ha escrito varios libros que han sido premiados y que se consideran clásicos en su país. Sus películas se han proyectado en festivales de todo el mundo, incluido el de Sundance. Vive en Harare y trabaja localmente con cineastas africanas.

    Este año se han producido varias protestas ciudadanas en Zimbabue, donde los manifestantes acusaron al gobierno de corrupción y mala gestión. Tsitsi fue detenida por participar y más tarde puesta en libertad bajo fianza tras ser acusada de incitación a cometer actos de violencia y de incumplimiento de las normas sanitarias introducidas para frenar la expansión del coronavirus. Otros artistas han pedido que se le retiren los cargos, que ella niega.

    > No tengas miedo a los cambios. Impulsa aquel que funcione para ti.

  • Shani Dhanda

    Reino Unido Activista por los derechos de los discapacitados

    Shani Dhanda es una galardonada defensora de los discapacitados y emprendedora social. Está reconocida como una de las personas con discapacidad más influyentes de Reino Unido. Fundó y continúa dirigiendo la iniciativa "Diversability Card", el "Asian Woman Festival" y la "Asian Disability Network".

    Las tres plataformas están unidas por el propósito común de empoderar a las comunidades subrepresentadas.

    > Mientras el mundo se recupera, es nuestra responsabilidad colectiva reconstruir un futuro inclusivo y sostenible para todos.

  • Naomi Dickson

    Reino Unido Directora ejecutiva

    Naomi ha dedicado su vida profesional a apoyar a mujeres y niños judíos que han sufrido abuso doméstico, y a educar a la comunidad judía para llamar, señalar y prevenir el abuso doméstico, ahora y en el futuro.

    Como directora ejecutiva de "Jewish Women’s Aid", Naomi disfruta trabajando con mujeres de todas las religiones, educando a las comunidades y líderes religiosos para crear un mundo donde no se tolere ninguna forma de violencia contra las mujeres y las niñas.

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020 y hemos aprendido a desarrollar nuestra propia resiliencia para poder ayudar a los demás.

  • Karen Dolva

    Noruega Innovadora

    Karen Dolva es la directora ejecutiva y cofundadora de "No Isolation", una start-up con sede en Oslo fundada en octubre de 2015 con la misión de unir a las personas a través de tecnología y conocimiento.

    Hasta la fecha, la compañía ha creado dos productos: AV1, un avatar de telepresencia destinado a luchar contra la soledad entre niños y jóvenes afectados por enfermedades de larga duración; y KOMP, un dispositivo de comunicación con un solo botón diseñado específicamente para personas mayores.

    > No podemos permitirnos usar la crisis de la covid-19 como excusa para dejar de luchar. Al contrario, debe ser una llamada de atención, pues los más vulnerables siempre son los más afectados. Debemos aprovechar este tiempo para impulsar el cambio y proteger a quienes están en riesgo.

  • Ilwad Elman

    Somalia Activista por la paz

    Ilwad Elman es una joven líder involucrada en el proceso de paz de Somalia y una autoridad mundial en mediar en conflictos y reconciliar a las comunidades.

    Con solo 20 años, cofundó en Somalia el primer centro de ayuda a las mujeres violadas. Durante la última década, Ilwad se ha convertido en una defensora del proceso de paz en su país al dar a todos los afectados por el conflicto, en particular mujeres y niñas, un espacio en la mesa de diálogo.

    > La pandemia le dio al mundo un curso intensivo de empatía. Fuimos testigos de cómo las mujeres lideraban áreas donde otros habían fallado. Las mujeres en puestos de liderazgo ya no deben considerarse una segunda opción, sino una prioridad fundamental.

  • Jeong Eun-kyeong

    Corea del Sur Comisionada de la Agencia de Prevención y Control de Enfermedades

    La doctora Jeong Eun-kyeong ha sido descrita como una "cazadora de virus" y ha liderado la respuesta de Corea del Sur a la pandemia de covid-19.

    Es la actual comisionada de la Agencia de Prevención y Control de Enfermedades de Corea del Sur (KDCA). Como primera jefa del organismo es conocida por su transparencia y la calma que aporta a sus informes diarios sobre la pandemia.

    > Quiero dar mi más sincero agradecimiento a todos los trabajadores de la salud que han respondido a la pandemia. Haré el mayor esfuerzo para ayudar al mundo a ser más seguro fortaleciendo nuestras herramientas contra las enfermedades.

  • Fang Fang

    China Escritora

    Fang Fang (cuyo nombre real es Wang Fang) es una galardonada autora china que este año comenzó a documentar eventos en Wuhan, el epicentro del brote de coronavirus. Su diario brindó a millones de personas una visión poco común de la ciudad donde se registró el virus por primera vez. En él abarcó desde los desafíos de la vida diaria hasta el impacto fisiológico del aislamiento forzado.

    A medida que el diario se hizo famoso internacionalmente y se tradujo al inglés, en internet empezaron a surgir muchos detractores. Muchos en China se enojaron e incluso la tildaron de traidora.

    > Sé tu "yo" independiente.

  • Somaya Faruqi

    Afganistán Líder del equipo de robótica

    Cuando se reportó el primer caso de covid-19 en Afganistán, en la provincia de Herat, de donde procede Somaya, ella y su equipo de robótica compuesto exclusivamente por mujeres, las "Afghan Dreamers", se pusieron a trabajar en un ventilador de bajo costo para tratar a pacientes con coronavirus.

    Somaya y su equipo planean mostrar su diseño al Ministerio de Salud Pública. Si el prototipo se aprueba, podría usarse en los hospitales remotos. Somaya, nacida en 2002, ha ganado varios premios, incluida una medalla de plata en el "FIRST Global Challenge" en Estados Unidos, el premio "Beneficiando a la Humanidad" de Inteligencia Artificial, el premio "Permiso para Soñar" de Janet Ivey-Duensing en el "Raw Science Film Festival"; y el "Desafío de Emprendimiento" en el evento Robotex en Estonia, el festival de robótica más grande de Europa.

    > Qué le estamos enseñando a nuestras niñas y niños, esa es la clave del futuro. Tenemos que asegurarnos de que todos los niños tienen el mismo acceso a la educación y a los instrumentos que les permitan hacer sus sueños realidad.

  • Eileen Flynn

    República de Irlanda Senadora

    Eileen Flynn hizo historia este año como la primera mujer de la comunidad de nómadas irlandeses, un grupo de origen irlandés con una cultura propia, en sentarse en la cámara alta del Parlamento irlandés.

    Ahora está utilizando su cargo para ayudar a su propia comunidad y a otras. Su principal objetivo es introducir una legislación sobre delitos de odio en la República de Irlanda.

    > Cuiden unas de otras, ayúdense. Nunca menosprecies a otra mujer. Apagar la vela de otra persona no hará que la tuya brille más. Cuando estamos juntas, nuestras llamas pueden alumbrar el mundo.

  • Jane Fonda

    Estados Unidos Actriz

    Jane Fonda es un actriz reconocida dos veces con el Oscar, protagonista de películas tan icónicas como "Klute", "Coming Home", "On Golden Pond" y "9 to 5", por nombrar unas pocas. Actualmente participa en la serie de Netflix "Grace and Frankie".

    Pero también es conocida más allá de la pantalla. Ha estado en la línea del frente del activismo social durante más de 50 años, prestando su voz a causas en las que cree y que van desde los derechos de las mujeres a un salario justo para los empleados que dependen de propinas. Más recientemente ha lanzado "Fire Drill Fridays" junto con Greenpeace Estados Unidos, que lleva a cabo acciones semanales para educar y protestar contra el cambio climático.

    > El mundo se está calentando más rápidamente de lo anticipado por la ciencia. La humanidad enfrenta una crisis existencial. Y su solución es colectiva. Las mujeres lo entienden. Las mujeres comprenden que todos somos interdependientes. Son las que se llevan la peor parte del cambio climático y las que nos liderarán hacia las soluciones. Levantémonos y hagámoslo.

  • Kiran Ghandi

    Estados Unidos Cantante

    Kiran Gandhi, de nombre artístico Madame Gandhi, es una cantante y activista cuya misión es celebrar la liberación de género.

    Corrió la maratón de Londres mientras sangraba para luchar contra el estigma que hay alrededor de la menstruación.

    > Muchos hemos tenido que rediseñar nuestros negocios para trabajar desde casa y en realidad nos está permitiendo abordar la crianza de nuestros hijos de una forma más saludable. Tenemos el poder de rediseñar el sistema y hacer que funcione para nosotros.

  • Lauren Gardner

    Estados Unidos Científica

    Lauren Gardner es profesora de ingeniería en la Universidad Johns Hopkins y codirectora del Centro de Ciencia e Ingeniería de Sistemas.

    Gardner dirigió el equipo que construyó el indispensable mapa de la pandemia de covid-19 que se ha convertido en la fuente más autorizada obre casos del nuevo coronavirus. Es utilizado por gobiernos, investigadores de enfermedades infecciosas y medios de comunicación de todo el mundo.

    > No esperes a que te den permiso. Toma las riendas y actúa.

  • Alicia Garza

    Estados Unidos Activista por los derechos humanos

    Alicia Garza es organizadora, estratega política y autora de "El propósito del poder: cómo nos unimos cuando nos desmoronamos".

    Es la directora del "Black Futures Lab" y del "Black to the Future Action Fund"; cocreadora de "Black Lives Matter" y su red internacional. Además es directora de estrategia y asociación de la "Alianza Nacional de Trabajadoras del Hogar", cofundadora de "Supermajority" y presentadora del podcast "Lady Don’t Take No".

    > Con los pies en la tierra, la cabeza en el cielo, los ojos en el objetivo.

  • Iman Ghaleb Al-Hamli

    Yemen Gestora de microrredes

    Iman gestiona un grupo de 10 mujeres detrás de una microrred solar que ofrece energía limpia y de bajo impacto. Y lo hacen a solo 30 km de la línea del frente de la devastadora guerra civil yemení.

    Su microrred es una de las tres establecidas por el Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo en áreas fuera de la red de Yemen, y la única gestionada íntegramente por mujeres. Inicialmente, se burlaron del equipo de Iman por hacer "trabajo de hombres". Desde entonces, sin embargo, se han ganado el respeto de su comunidad, al mismo tiempo que obtienen ingresos sostenibles para sí mismas y desarrollan nuevas capacidades profesionales.

    > Mi mensaje para todas las niñas de Yemen es que persigan sus sueños. Deben esforzarse con confianza y desafiar todas las dificultades que enfrentan en sus vidas para lograr esos sueños.

  • Sarah Gilbert

    Reino Unido Científica

    En el momento en que los científicos chinos publicaron los detalles genéticos del nuevo coronavirus, Sarah y su equipo en Oxford se pusieron a trabajar de inmediato. Desde entonces han desarrollado una vacuna contra la covid-19 que actualmente se encuentra en la tercera fase de ensayos clínicos.

    Sarah, científica formada en microbiología, bioquímica, virología molecular y vacunología, ha estado trabajando para desarrollar vacunas contra enfermedades nuevas desde 2014.

    > Podemos ser lo suficientemente resistentes para superar lo sucedido este año. Es el momento de concentrarse en lo que realmente importa: la salud, la educación y las buenas relaciones con los demás.

  • Maggie Gobran

    Egipto Monja copta stephenschildrenus

    “Mama” Maggie Gobran ha dedicado su vida a transformar las vidas de los niños marginados en Egipto. Abandonó una vida de opulencia y una carrera académica distinguida para dedicar toda su energía y recursos a cuidar a los niños, lavarles los pies, mirarlos a los ojos y decirles que son importantes.

    Desde 1989, Mama Maggie y su equipo han tenido un enfoque holístico que ha cambiado la vida de cientos de miles de niños, brindándoles bienestar psicológico, educación, atención médica y, sobre todo, dignidad.

    > Cuando te reconcilies contigo mismo, te reconciliarás con el cielo y la tierra.

  • Rebeca Gyumi

    Tanzania Abogada

    Rebeca Gyumi es la fundadora y directora ejecutiva de la "Iniciativa Msichana", una ONG local que trabaja para promover los derechos de las niñas. Es una defensora de la igualdad de género y tiene una vasta experiencia trabajando con mujeres jóvenes para construir movimientos y proporcionar apoyo a nivel nacional y de base.

    En 2019, la "Iniciativa Msichana" ganó un fallo histórico en el Tribunal de Apelación de Tanzania, que prohibió los matrimonios infantiles al elevar la edad mínima a 18 años.

    > Cuando las cosas se ponen difíciles, los más fuertes tienen que actuar. Volvamos a comprometernos a seguir luchando, continuar con el viaje y ser dueños de nuestras voces y nuestro trabajo, hasta que se cumpla la agenda de igualdad de género.

  • Deta Hedman

    Jamaica Campeona de Dardos

    Durante 22 años, Deta trabajó por las noches en el Royal Mail, el servicio postal de Reino Unido. Ha ganado 215 títulos, la segunda cifra más alta del mundo, solo superada por Phil Taylor. Ha disputado 341 finales, más que nadie en la historia de este deporte. Deta llegó a Inglaterra en 1973 y es la actual capitana de la Organización de Dardos de Inglaterra.

    Es embajadora de la organización benéfica "Heart of Darts" y embajadora juvenil de dardos de Inglaterra. Además representa a los atletas en la Junta de la Federación Mundial de Dardos. Ha sido número uno en el ranking mundial 11 veces y es la segunda jugadora con más partidas del equipo femenino de Inglaterra.

    > Insto a todas las mujeres a que persigan sus sueños y nunca se rindan. La edad, la orientación sexual y la raza no son razones para no alcanzar el éxito. Solo estás aquí una vez, aprovéchalo al máximo. #Cree.

  • Uyaiedu Ikpe-Etim

    Nigeria Directora de cine

    Uyaiedu Ipke-Etim es una cineasta, directora y activista LGBTQ y feminista, comprometida con crear historias sobre grupos marginados en Nigeria.

    Su película "Ifẹ́", que significa "amor" en yoruba, cuenta la historia de dos lesbianas nigerianas que navegan por las duras realidades homofóbicas del país en el que viven. Tras el anuncio del inminente estreno de la película, Uyaiedu se ha enfrentado a la censura estatal en Nigeria, donde la homosexualidad sigue siendo un tema extremadamente polémico.

    > Mujeres, por favor sigan ocupando espacio y no dejen de contar las historias de aquellos a quienes les han quitado la voz.

  • Miho Imada

    Japón Maestra de sake

    La elaboración de sake ha sido durante mucho tiempo un mundo de hombres. Durante siglos, las mujeres tenían prohibido entrar en las licorerías de Japón.

    Después de que el maestro de su familia se jubilara, Miho decidió capacitarse y convertirse en una de las pocas maestras preparadoras de sake en Japón. Actualmente, solo 20 de las tiendas de sake del país están dirigidas por mujeres.

    > Si puedes encontrar un trabajo que sea digno de tu devoción, sumérjete en él. Si tratas tu profesión con respeto y sinceridad, estarás en el camino de lograr tus objetivos.

  • Isaivani

    India Cantante isaivaniisaiv

    Isaivani puede decir que es la única cantante famosa de gaana de la India. La música gaana surgió de los barrios de clase trabajadora del norte de Chennai (antes Madras) en Tamil Nadu. Isaivani ha pasado años cantando y actuando en este espacio dominado por hombres.

    Actuar en el mismo escenario que otros populares cantantes masculinos puede considerarse un logro en sí mismo. Isaivani ha roto con éxito una antigua tradición, que ha llevado a otras jóvenes cantantes de gaana a seguir su camino.

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020, pero para las mujeres el mundo cambia todos los días: las mujeres han cambiado el discurso y conquistado muchos espacios. Este proceso será constante para las próximas generaciones.

  • Manasi Joshi

    India Atleta

    Manasi, una atleta india, es la actual campeona mundial de bádminton paralímpico. En junio de 2020, la Federación Mundial de Bádminton la clasificó como la número dos del mundo en los singles SL3. Manasi también es ingeniera.

    Aspira a cambiar cómo se percibe la discapacidad y el deporte paralímpico en India. Recientemente, la revista Time la nombró líder de la próxima generación y apareció en la portada de su edición para Asia como defensora de los derechos de las personas con discapacidad en la India.

    > Este año ha sido un desafío para las mujeres de muchas maneras. No dejes que los tiempos difíciles te superen: sigue explorando todas las posibilidades. Date a ti misma tiempo libre todos los días.

  • Nadine Kaadan

    Siria Escritora e ilustradora

    La autora siria Nadine Kaadan ha estado escribiendo e ilustrando historias desde que tenía ocho años. Insatisfecha con el nivel de representación que vio en los libros mientras crecía, se propuso escribir historias en las que todos los niños pudieran verse representados.

    Inspirándose en su propia herencia cultural y su deseo de difundir la literatura en el mundo árabe, sus historias tocan temas como los niños con necesidades especiales y los conflictos en el Medio Oriente.

    > Ya sea en un conflicto o ante la covid-19, las mujeres continúan siendo ejemplos de paz y líderes. A pesar de eso, las estructuras del sistema parecen estar diseñadas en nuestra contra. La lucha por rediseñarlas, de modo que las mujeres puedan ser la expresión más plena de sí mismas, debe continuar.

  • Mulenga Kapwepwe

    Zambia Artista y curadora

    Mulenga Mpundu Kapwepwe cofundó el Museo de Historia de la Mujer de Zambia, elogiado en 2020 por conmemorar la contribución de las mujeres de Zambia a su nación. También ha construido bibliotecas para niños en la capital de Zambia, Lusaka.

    Presidió el Consejo Nacional de las Artes de Zambia desde 2004 hasta 2017 y ha sido mecenas de asociaciones que promueven la danza, la escritura, la música y la cultura.

    > Haz del cambio tu oportunidad.

  • Jemimah Kariuki

    Kenia Doctora

    La doctora Jemimah Kariuki es especialista en medicina preventiva, especialmente en la salud materna e infantil. Es la fundadora del "Club de la Paz", puesto en marcha como respuesta a la violencia postelectoral en 2007 y del "Club de Salud Pública", que es fundamental en la ejecución de campañas de prevención del cáncer de cuello uterino.

    Como estudiante de obstetricia y ginecología, durante la pandemia de Covid-19 notó una fuerte disminución en las admisiones maternas, pero un aumento de las complicaciones especialmente durante el toque de queda. Al darse cuenta de que el acceso a la atención médica se retrasaba debido a las limitadas opciones de transporte, se le ocurrió una solución: vehículos con licencia que trasladaran a las mujeres de sus hogares al hospital. Esto dio origen al servicio de ambulancia gratuito "Wheels for Life".

    > La pandemia nos ha afectado a todos. No estás solo. Sin embargo, ese pensamiento que te fastidia cada día puede ser tu llamado; no tengas miedo de responder. Tú podrías ser la respuesta a la necesidad de otra persona.

  • Gülsüm Kav

    Turquía Activista por la justicia social

    Gülsüm Kav es una médica turca, académica y cofundadora de "We Will Stop Femicide". Durante el año pasado, las altas tasas de feminicidio y los debates parlamentarios sobre la derogación de la Convención de Estambul (un marco legal diseñado para proteger a las víctimas de violencia doméstica) han generado críticas generalizadas en Turquía.

    Gülsüm trabaja incansablemente para crear conciencia sobre la violencia de género en Turquía y para abogar en nombre de las muchas familias que han perdido a familiares por feminicidio.

    > Las mujeres que hoy se resisten buscan la igualdad y la libertad. La pandemia, que ha puesto de relieve las desigualdades que experimentan las mujeres, demuestra que no hay otra forma te traer el cambio que seguir presionando.

  • Jackie Kay

    Escocia, Reino Unido Poeta

    Jackie Kay es una poeta, dramaturga y novelista escocesa. Sus memorias, "Red Dust Road", en los que detalla la búsqueda de sus padres biológicos, han sido descritas por la autora como una "carta de amor" a sus padres adoptivos blancos. En 2016 fue nombrada "Scots Makar", poeta nacional de Escocia.

    Es rectora de la Universidad de Escocia. Ha ganado varios premios por su trabajo y en 2020 recibió la Orden del Imperio Británico por su contribución a la literatura.

    > Nunca debemos perder la esperanza; las protestas en todo el mundo este año me han llenado de un extraño optimismo por nuestro futuro.

  • Salsabila Khairunnisa

    Indonesia Activista por el medio ambiente jaga_rimba

    Salsabila es un estudiante de 17 años de Yakarta, Indonesia. Todos los viernes lidera una huelga escolar contra la deforestación frente a la oficina del Ministerio de Medio Ambiente y Bosques.

    A los 15 años, coinició el movimiento dirigido por jóvenes "Jaga Rimba". Además de la preservación de los bosques, la organización lucha por los derechos de los miembros de la comunidad indígena que están perdiendo sus hogares en Kinipan, uno de los últimos bosques tropicales de Kalimantan.

    > La pandemia nos ha traído una conciencia colectiva de que todos estamos bajo el mismo sistema capitalista patriarcal. Es hora de que nos unamos en solidaridad y lideremos una recuperación verde y justa.

  • Mahira Khan

    Pakistán Actriz mahirahkhan

    Mahira Khan no es una actriz cualquiera: se opone abiertamente a la violencia sexual, se niega a respaldar las cremas aclaradoras de la piel y apoya la lucha contra el racismo. Quiere abordar los problemas sociales en su Pakistán natal cambiando la narrativa en las películas y en la televisión.

    Mahira es Embajadora Nacional de Buena Voluntad del Alto Comisionado de las Naciones Unidas para los Refugiados, que tiene como objetivo crear conciencia sobre la difícil situación de los refugiados afganos en Pakistán. Mahira también es madre de un niño de 11 años.

    > Hay que hablar sobre las causas y los problemas importantes para fomentar el cambio.

  • Angelique Kidjo

    Benín Música

    Ganadora de cuatro premios Grammy, Angélique Kidjo es una artista reconocida a nivel internacional. Su música une las tradiciones de África Occidental de su infancia en Benín con elementos del R&B, el funk y el jazz estadounidenses. También bebe de influencias de Europa y América Latina.

    Después de explorar los caminos de la diáspora africana en su versión del álbum "Remain in Light" del grupo "Talking Heads", la cantante franco-beninesa investiga ahora las raíces africanas de la cantante Celia Cruz, la “Reina de la Salsa” nacida en Cuba. Angelique también aboga en nombre de los niños como embajadora de Unicef y a través de su propia fundación benéfica, "Batonga", que apoya la educación de las niñas en África.

    > Tenemos que seguir cuidando unos de otros de forma solidaria, con amor y fortaleza. Continuemos siendo cuidadores mutuos. La solidaridad debería estar por encima de las clases sociales, diferencias étnicas y orientaciones sexuales

  • Chu Kim Duc

    Vietnam hindi kim_duc_

    La arquitecta vietnamita Kim Duc defiende el derecho de los niños a jugar. Como cofundadora y directora de "Think Playgrounds", ha estado trabajando con sus socios y varias comunidades de su país para crear más de 180 parques infantiles públicos hechos con materiales reciclados.

    Actualmente trabaja en el diseño de áreas terpéuticas de juegos para el Hospital Nacional de Niños de Vietnam en Hanói, y en el primer área de juegos de la ciudad con bajas emisiones de carbono.

    > ¡Juega! En el trabajo y en la vida. Se trata de aprender: ¿qué necesitas hacer, qué te gusta hacer? El aprendizaje constante y apasionado es lo que nos ayuda a superar las dificultades y ser optimistas.

  • Safaa Kumari

    Siria Viróloga

    Como viróloga de plantas, la doctora Safaa Kumari busca soluciones a las epidemias que destruyen los cultivos. Después de descubrir semillas que podrían garantizar la seguridad alimentaria en Siria, arriesgó su vida para rescatarlas de Alepo.

    Ha pasado años descubriendo variedades de plantas resistentes a los virus, incluida un haba que es resistente al virus amarillo necrótico (FBNYV).

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020. Y como miembro de un equipo encargado de encontrar soluciones a esos desafíos, todo gira en torno a la capacidad, no el género. Las mujeres tienen que saber que su contribución es igual a la de cualquier hombre.

  • Ishtar Lakhani

    Sudáfrica Activista

    Ishtar es una feminista, activista y autoproclamada "agitadora". Vive en Sudáfrica, donde colabora con organizaciones, movimientos y redes de justicia social, brindándoles el apoyo necesario para fortalecer sus enfoques en la defensa de los derechos humanos.

    Este año ha jugado un papel clave en la campaña "Libera la Vacuna", impulsada por el Centro de Activismo Artístico. Colabora otros activistas con un único objetivo: asegurarse de que la vacuna de la Covid-19 tenga un precio sostenible, esté disponible para todos y sea gratuita para la población.

    > Estos momentos de disrupción también son un momento oportuno para que crear un futuro completamente divergente, en lugar de intentar arreglar un sistema que nunca fue diseñado para hacernos felices.

  • Claudia López

    Colombia Alcaldesa

    Claudia López es la primera alcaldesa de Bogotá, la capital de Colombia y la ciudad más grande del país.

    Esta hija de un maestro, fue senadora por el partido Alianza Verde entre 2014 y 2018. Lideró la Consulta Popular Anticorrupción que contó con 11,6 millones de votos (un mandato del 99%) a favor de las medidas propuestas: un récord en la historia de Colombia.

    > A las mujeres del mundo les digo: no se detengan. La revolución social que comenzó el siglo pasado no se detendrá. Veremos cambios claramente reflejados en nuestra vida pública y en nuestra vida privada.

  • Josina Machel

    Mozambique Activista por la justicia social JosinaZMachel

    Josina Z Machel ha pasado gran parte de su vida defendiendo los derechos humanos y los derechos de la mujer.

    Tiene una maestría de la London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Como sobreviviente de violencia doméstica, ha transformado su trauma personal en un objetivo vital a través del "Movimiento Kuhluka". La organización ayuda a acelerar el cambio social con respecto a la violencia de género y a crear refugios seguros para las sobrevivientes de la violencia en las comunidades de África meridional.

    > El impacto de las presiones extra que sufren las mujeres aún no se ha calculado, pero nuestra capacidad de recuperación nos da la fortaleza para seguir siendo las madres, esposas, hermanas, líderes y dirigentes de la industria que el mundo necesita.

  • Sanna Marin

    Finlandia Primera ministra de Finlandia

    Sanna Marin es la primera ministra de Finlandia y líder del Partido Socialdemócrata. Encabeza un gobierno de coalición formado con otros cuatro partidos, todos dirigidos por mujeres: Maria Ohisalo (Liga Verde), Li Andersson (Alianza de Izquierda), Anna-Maja Henriksson (Partido Popular Sueco) y Annika Saarikko (Partido del Centro).

    Finlandia ha sido un ejemplo para otros países por su gestión de la pandemia de covid-19 al registrar, a noviembre de 2020, una de las tasas de infección más bajas de Europa.

    > Nosotras, como mujeres líderes, podemos demostrar que es posible combatir el virus y, al mismo tiempo, abordar el cambio climático, invertir en educación y realizar reformas socialmente justas para la sociedad.

  • Hayat Mirshad

    Líbano Activista

    Activista feminista, periodista y humanitaria, Hayat es cofundadora de "Fe-Male", un colectivo feminista pionero en el Líbano. Sin disculpas e inflexible, la misión de Hayat es garantizar que las niñas y mujeres tengan acceso a la justicia, la información, la protección y los derechos humanos.

    Continúa difundiendo su mensaje a través de varias plataformas mediante la organización de marchas a nivel nacional y uniendo a las masas para desafiar a los regímenes patriarcales corruptos y exigir un cambio.

    > A pesar de los desafíos y reveses, a lo largo de la historia las mujeres han desafiado y luchado contra el patriarcado. Gracias a la solidaridad, la hermandad y el amor continuaremos la lucha y amplificaremos nuestras voces y demandas por un futuro justo y con igualdad de género.

  • Bulelwa Mkutukana

    Sudáfrica Cantante y compositora zaharasa

    Bulelwa Mkutukana es más conocida por su nombre artístico Zahara. Tuvo una infancia humilde en Sudáfrica y desarrolló su amor por la música en el coro de la escuela. Comenzó su carrera como cantante tocando en las calles, pero en 2011 el álbum debut de Zahara se convirtió en un doble platino en menos de tres semanas.

    La cantautora ha recibido una lluvia de premios y está disfrutando de una exitosa carrera en la industria de la música, pero también ha utilizado su plataforma para hablar sobre la violencia contra las mujeres en Sudáfrica, algo que sufrió a ella misma.

    > La oración me ha ayudado a superar este difícil momento. Nada puede vencer a la oración.

  • Lucy Monaghan

    Irlanda del Norte Activista

    Lucy Monaghan renunció a su anonimato como sobreviviente de violación a principios de este año para hablar sobre cómo fue tratada por la policía y los fiscales en Irlanda del Norte después de denunciar la violación. Inicialmente, la policía le dijo que había estado "coqueteando", por lo que era poco probable que los culpables fueran condenados.

    Lucy se enfrentó a las autoridades en los tribunales por fallas en la investigación y, como resultado, se realizaron cambios en la forma en que se trata a las víctimas de asaltos sexuales. Lucy se dedica ahora a apoyar a otras sobrevivientes de violación, y en 2019 participó en la revisión del juez Gillen, que hizo más de 250 recomendaciones para cambiar la ley.

    > Dijeron que no podía hacerlo. Aún así, lo hice. ¡Y tú también puedes!

  • Douce Namwezi N'Ibamba

    República Democrática del Congo Periodista

    Douce Namwezi N'Ibamba es periodista multimedia y fundadora de la "Iniciativa Uwezo Afrika", una oganización sin fines de lucro que promueve el empoderamiento de las mujeres a través del periodismo, la capacitación laboral y el emprendimiento social.

    Lucha contra los tabúes en torno a la menstruación poniendo a disposición de estudiantes y mujeres en la República Democrática del Congo kits de higiene y educación sexual.

    > Seamos la generación de niñas y mujeres que aceptan por los cambios, que siempre encuentran soluciones a sus problemas cotidianos, y que siempre dicen: ¡nada es imposible!

  • Vanessa Nakate

    Uganda Activista contra el cambio climático

    Vanessa Nakate, de 23 años, es una activista contra el cambio climático de Uganda y fundadora del movimiento africano "Rise Up". Hace campañas a nivel internacional para explicar el impacto del cambio climático que ya se están produciendo en África. Sus esfuerzos se centran especialmente en señalar cómo la crisis climática está agravando la pobreza, los conflictos y la desigualdad de género.

    En enero de 2020, Associated Press (AP) eliminó a Nakate de una foto de Greta Thunberg y otros activistas europeos en el Foro Económico Mundial. Nakate habló entonces sobre el racismo en el movimiento global por el cambio climático, lo que hizo que la agencia de noticias restituyera a Nakate en la foto. Aunque AP indicó que no hubo malas intenciones, no se disculpó. Sin embargo, el 27 de enero de 2020, la editora ejecutiva Sally Buzbee tuiteó, desde su cuenta personal, una disculpa en nombre de AP.

    > Las mujeres a menudo son las que más sufren en los confinamientos y con la crisis climática. Pero también somos la solución: educar y empoderar a las mujeres reducirá las emisiones de carbono, mejorará la resiliencia ante desastres y creará líderes climáticos para el futuro.

  • Ethelreda Nakimuli-Mpungu

    Uganda Experta en Salud Mental

    La doctora Ethel Nakimuli-Mpungu, de la Universidad Makerere en Uganda, trabaja para hacer que algunas terapias sean más aceptadas culturalmente, como la de las personas que viven con el VIH o con depresión.

    Ha desarrollado un programa de terapia grupal poco costoso que puede ser impartido por trabajadores de la salud. También se ha demostrado que reduce drásticamente los síntomas de depresión y mejora la adherencia a los medicamentos antivirales entre los afectados.

    > Haz de su salud mental una prioridad y recupera tu poder.

  • Nandar

    Myanmar Activista feminista

    Nandar es activista feminista, traductora, narradora y creadora de dos podcasts: Feminist Talks y G-Taw Zagar Wyne. Fundó Purple Feminists Group y ha codirigido “Los monólogos de la vagina” en Rangún.

    Creció en una aldea en el estado nororiental de Shan, donde experimentó las dificultades a las que enfrentan las mujeres cuando desafían los valores tradicionales de la vida familiar y comunitaria en Myanmar. Ahora usa sus podcasts para abordar temas tabú en el país como la menstruación y el aborto.

    > Me gustaría que más personas se involucren para acabar con la desigualdad, para que podamos vivir en un mundo en el se valore y se respete a las mujeres como seres humanos. Juntos podemos construir un mundo más justo.

  • Vernetta M Nay Moberly

    Estados Unidos Activista medioambiental

    Vernetta Moberly es esposa, madre, abuela y amiga.

    A lo largo de los años, ha recopilado información de los ancianos de la comunidad Iñupiat y ha transmitido sus conocimientos y sabiduría a la próxima generación. Lucha por salvar a la Madre Tierra.

    > Madres: cuídense. Aprovechen el conocimiento de sus antepasados. Todos estamos conectados; tenemos los mismos instintos y la misma pasión de ayudar a nuestros hijos a crecer. Incluso aunque sea tiempos turbulentos, puedes encontrar una solución.

  • Sania Nishtar

    Pakistán Líder mundial en salud

    La doctora Sania Nishtar es líder en salud global y desarrollo sostenible. Desde 2018, ha encabezado el programa de "Alivio de la Pobreza de Ehsaas", que ha mejorado los medios de vida de millones de paquistaníes al proporcionar cuentas bancarias de ahorro y a través del móvil, y otros recursos básicos.

    Como Consejera Especial del Primer Ministro de Pakistán en Alivio de la Pobreza y Protección Social, Sania ha ayudado a empoderar a las masas dando los primeros pasos necesarios hacia el desarrollo de un estado de bienestar en Pakistán.

    > El drástico impacto de la pandemia de Covid-19 nos presenta una oportunidad única en nuestra generación de construir un mundo más justo y poner fin a la pobreza, la desigualdad y la crisis climática. Para ello, las mujeres deben ser partes implicadas y deben estar empoderadas.

  • Phyllis Omido

    Kenia Activista por el medio ambiente

    Phyllis Omido es fundadora y directora ejecutiva del Centro de Justicia, Gobernanza y Acción Ambiental, que defiende los derechos ambientales y socioeconómicos de las comunidades marginadas afectadas por las industrias extractivas de Kenia. En 2015 ganó el Premio Ambiental Goldman (apodado "el Nobel Verde"), que reconoció su trabajo para cerrar una planta de fundición de plomo en Owino Uhuru.

    En junio de 2020 ganó una demanda colectiva por el medio ambiente por valor de 1.300 millones de chelines kenianos que deben ser pagados a la comunidad de Owino Uhuru y otros 700 millones de chelines kenianos a su organización. El tribunal también ordenó el pago de las costas legales de Phyllis. La Autoridad Nacional de Gestión Ambiental está apelando y el caso se encuentra actualmente en el Tribunal de Apelación.

    > Así como las mujeres de todo el mundo han tenido que repensar sus espacios frente a las grandes adversidades, la naturaleza lucha por regenerarse de la crisis ecológica. Solo una mujer puede identificarse con los problemas de la naturaleza.

  • Laleh Osmany

    Afganistán Activista

    En Afganistán, no se puede usar el nombre de una mujer en público. En un certificado de nacimiento solo se registra el nombre del padre. Cuando una mujer se casa, su nombre no aparece en las invitaciones de boda. Cuando está enferma, su nombre no aparece en las recetas médicas y cuando muere, su nombre no aparece en su certificado de defunción ni en su lápida.

    Harta de que a las mujeres se les niegue un derecho básico, la activista Laleh Osmany inició la campaña "WhereIsMyName". Después de una lucha de tres años, en 2020 el gobierno afgano acordó registrar los nombres de las mujeres en las tarjetas de identificación nacionales y los certificados de nacimiento de sus hijos.

    > Todos tenemos responsabilidad en hacer del mundo un lugar mejor. El cambio es difícil, pero no imposible. Esto puede verse en mujeres que han luchado por su identidad en un país muy tradicional como Afganistán.

  • Ridhima Pandey

    India Activista contra cambio climático

    Ridhima Pandey es una activista que lucha contra el cambio climático. A la edad de nueve años, presentó una demanda contra el gobierno de India por su inacción para mitigar el cambio climático. En 2019, junto con otros 15 niños, Ridhima presentó una demanda contra cinco países en la ONU.

    Ridhima participa actualmente en conferencias internacionales y ayuda a capacitar a otros estudiantes, en todos los niveles, para luchar por su futuro y el de las generaciones venideras y por la biodiversidad del mundo.

    > Ahora es el momento de ser fuertes y estar unidos, y demostrar lo capaces que podemos ser en tiempos difíciles. Si una mujer está decidida a lograr algo, nadie podrá detenerla.

  • Lorna Prendergast

    Australia Investigadora de la demencia

    En 2019, Lorna Prendergast fue noticia mundial cuando se graduó de la Universidad de Melbourne a la edad de 90 años, con una maestría en Envejecimiento. Dedicó su carrera a su difunto esposo, con quien llevaba 64 años casada y que padecía demencia.

    Como investigadora, ha compartido su profundo conocimiento sobre las necesidades de los pacientes con demencia, mejorando su calidad de vida y su relación con los cuidadores.

    > No importa tu edad, seas joven o viejo, tú puedes marcar la diferencia en el mundo.

  • Oksana Pushkina

    Rusia Diputada de la Duma Estatal

    Oksana Pushkina es vicepresidenta adjunta del Comité de Asuntos de la Familia, la Mujer y el Niño de la Duma Estatal de Rusia.

    En 2018, cuando varias docenas de periodistas presentaron denuncias de acoso sexual contra Leonid Slutsky, presidente del Comité de Asuntos Internacionales de la Duma Estatal, Oksana fue la única parlamentaria que se presentó y apoyó públicamente a las periodistas.

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020, pero además del trauma y la crisis, una cosa que he aprendido es que los nuevos retos siempre sacan lo mejor de las personas.

  • Sapana Roka Magar

    Nepal Técnica de crematorio

    Después de quedarse sin hogar durante tres meses, Sapana viajó a Katmandú, donde se involucró en una organización que incinera cadáveres no reclamados.

    Los cuerpos de las personas que han muerto a causa del Covid-19 sólo pueden ser manipulados por el ejército nepalí. La organización de Sapana recupera los cadáveres abandonados en las calles o en los depósitos de cadáveres y organiza su traslado al hospital para una autopsia. Si el cuerpo permanece sin reclamar durante 35 días, la organización lo lleva al crematorio y realiza los rituales Dagbatti, que en la cultura hindi suele ser realizados por el hijo del difunto.

    > Hay personas sin hogar y abandonadas en todo el mundo. Las personas que mueren en las calles merecen ser despedida con los ritos adecuados. Hago este trabajo no como un servicio social, sino para mi propia tranquilidad.

  • Pardis Sabeti

    Irán Genetista computacional

    Pardis Sabeti es profesora en la Universidad de Harvard, el Instituto Broad de Harvard y MIT, y el Instituto Médico Howard Hughes. Ha contribuido al campo del genóma humano y microbiano, y a la educación y vigilancia de enfermedades infecciosas rurales en África Occidental.

    Fue nombrada por la revista TIME "Persona del año" por su lucha contra el ébola y está en la lista de las 100 personas más influyentes. Es la presentadora de "Against All Odds" y la cantante principal de la banda de rock "Thousand Days".

    > La solidaridad y la risa con otras buenas personas en la lucha por un mundo mejor es clave para nuestra perseverancia y para alcanzar éxito pese a los desafíos a los que nos enfrentamos.

  • Febfi Setyawati

    Indonesia Activista Febfisetyawati

    Febfi Setyawati es el fundadora de "Untukteman.id", una organización que ayuda a personas vulnerables, especialmente pacientes con dificultades financieras y personas afectadas por Covid-19. Ella y su equipo recorrieron su comunidad en una autocaravana Volkswagen para brindar acceso gratuito a Internet (que puede llegar a ser muy costoso) y una biblioteca móvil para los estudiantes, para que pudieran continuar con sus estudios. Ahora, el equipo está tratando de proporcionar transmisores de señal para áreas donde no hay internet.

    El dolor por la pérdida de su hijo Akara Haykal, que murió a causa del síndrome de Moebius, una rara afección neurológica, inspiró a Febfi a ayudar a otros.

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020. Nosotros también debemos cambiar para el mundo. Es mejor hacer algo útil, en lugar de quejarnos tanto.

  • Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul

    Tailandia Estudiante y activista

    Este año, las protestas a favor de la democracia se han extendido por Tailandia y estudiantes como Panusaya, de 22 años, han estado en el centro de ellas. Ella y otros activistas fueron arrestados por su participación, aunque luego fue puesta en libertad bajo fianza.

    Un video de su arresto transmitido en directo muestra a cuatro agentes vestidos de civil que la sacan de una habitación de hotel, la ponen en una silla de ruedas y la llevan a un camión de la policía. Panusaya niega los cargos que pesan sobre ella.

    En agosto, subió al escenario en un mitin estudiantil y leyó un manifiesto de 10 puntos, ahora famoso, en el que se pedía a la monarquía que se abstuviera de interferir en la política. Esto tuvo mucho impacto porque Tailandia es uno de los pocos países con una ley que criminaliza la difamación real. Cualquiera que critique al rey, a la reina, al heredero o al regente podría ser encarcelado por hasta 15 años. “Soy una estudiante normal y corriente que quiere que todo el mundo tenga los mismos derechos y sea tratado con dignidad”.

    > Todos podemos cambiar el mundo. No importa lo que hagas o quién seas, ten confianza y haz que tu vida valga la pena.

  • Nasrin Sotoudeh

    Irán Activista por los derechos humanos

    Nasrin Sotoudeh es una abogada iraní que aboga por el estado de derecho y los derechos de los presos políticos, activistas de la oposición, mujeres y niños en Irán. Se enfrenta a una larga condena de prisión por oponerse al sistema judicial del país, que es muy criticado.

    A pesar de su encarcelamiento y las constantes amenazas a su familia, Sotoudeh sigue siendo una defensora del estado de derecho.

    > La hijab es obligatoria, y si pueden imponernos este medio metro de tela, pueden hacer cualquier cosa con nosotras.

  • Kathy Sullivan

    Estados Unidos Científica y astronauta

    Kathy Sullivan es una científica, astronauta, autora y ejecutiva. Fue una de las primeras seis mujeres en unirse al cuerpo de astronautas de la NASA en 1978 y tiene el honor de ser la primera mujer estadounidense en caminar por el espacio.

    También es la primera mujer que ha bajado buceando al punto más profundo del océano y, gracias a su combinación de vuelos espaciales e inmersiones en alta mar, se ha ganado el título de "la persona más vertical del mundo".

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020. Nos recuerda cuán interdependiente es realmente la vida en este planeta y nos obliga a reevaluar lo que realmente necesitamos y lo que debemos valorar.

  • Rima Sultana Rimu

    Bangladesh Profesora

    Rima Sultana Rimu es miembro de "Jóvenes Mujeres Líderes por la Paz" en la ciudad Bazar de Cox, en Bangladesh. Este programa, que forma parte de la Red Global de Mujeres Constructoras de la Paz, tiene como objetivo empoderar a las mujeres jóvenes de países afectados por conflictos para que sean líderes y agentes de paz.

    Rima respondió a la crisis de refugiados rohingya en su comunidad abogando por una acción humanitaria sensible al género. Organiza clases de alfabetización y aritmética adecuadas a la edad para los refugiados rohingya y para las mujeres y niñas de la comunidad que no tienen acceso a la educación. Rima también crea conciencia sobre las resoluciones 1325 y 2250 del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas dentro de su comunidad, a través de programas de radio y representaciones teatrales.

    > Estoy decidida a llevar la igualdad de género a Bangladesh. Creo en el poder de las mujeres y las niñas para luchar por nuestros derechos. Tendremos éxito.

  • Ana Tijoux

    Francia Música

    Ana Tijoux es una hip hopera franco-chilena. Feminista y activista en sus letras, denuncia las deficiencias sociales y culturales. Sus padres se exiliaron a Francia durante el gobierno militar de Augusto Pinochet en Chile, lo que ha dejado una huella en su carrera, marcada por una especial sensibilidad por los temas políticos y sociales.

    Reivindica los derechos de las mujeres y denuncia la violencia de género. En 2014 destacó esto en la canción "Antipatriarch" de su disco "Vengo". Tijoux participa con frecuencia en campañas contra la desigualdad y la opresión en el mundo.

    > El 2020 ha dejado al descubierto la fragilidad de nuestro sistema económico y, para hacerle frente, contamos con la fuerza de nuestra red de relaciones. Siempre debemos recordar eso, porque es ahí donde reside nuestro valor y nuestra fuerza.

  • Opal Tometi

    Estados Unidos Activista por los derechos humanos

    Opal Tometi es una galardonada defensora de los derechos humanos y una de las tres fundadoras femeninas de "Black Lives Matter". También es la creadora del centro de nuevos medios Diaspora Rising.

    Nacida en Estados Unidos de padres inmigrantes, su activismo por los derechos humanos supera fronteras desde hace 20 años.

    > Ha ocurrido un verdadero despertar. Todos sabemos ahora que apartar la mirada de la injusticia es ser cómplice. Animo a todos a ser valientes, comprometidos y a conectar con la comunidad.

  • Sviatlana Tsihanouskaya

    Bielorrusia Política

    Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya es una ex candidata presidencial a las elecciones en Bielorrusia, donde lidera un movimiento democrático nacional. En agosto de 2020, el presidente Alexander Lukashenko se ploclamó ganador en las elecciones, lo que provocó protestas en todo el país en medio de acusaciones generalizadas de que hubo una manipulación de los votos.

    Poco después de las elecciones, temiendo por la seguridad de sus hijos, Sviatlana huyó de Bielorrusia a Lituania. Continúa liderando el movimiento democrático en el exilio.

    > Nunca, ni por un segundo, creas a nadie que te diga que eres débil. A menudo no nos damos cuenta de lo fuertes que somos.

  • Yulia Tsvetkova

    Rusia Activista

    Yulia Tsvetkova nació en una pequeña ciudad industrial de la parte más oriental de Rusia, donde estudió arte, danza y dirección. Más tarde, desde su teatro de corte activista y desde su centro comunitario, comenzó a plantear temas relacionados con los derechos de las mujeres, los derechos LGBT, el antimilitarismo y la ecología.

    En 2019, se enfrentó a cargos penales por distribución de pornografía y tres casos de "propaganda LGBT". Actualmente enfrenta hasta seis años de prisión por compartir en internet sus dibujos del cuerpo femenino. Distintas organizaciones de derechos humanos de Rusia han reconocido que una presa política. Ella niega los cargos.

    > Nunca toleres el abuso, ya sea por parte del gobierno, un socio o de la sociedad en su conjunto. Eres fuerte y tienes el poder de cambiar el mundo. No importa cuán oscuros sean los tiempos, sigue soñando y luchando.

  • Anastasia Volkova

    Ucrania Empresaria

    La doctora Anastasia Volkova es una emprendedora e innovadora del sector agrícola que utiliza la ciencia y la tecnología para abordar problemas de seguridad alimentaria.

    En 2016 fundó FluroSat, una empresa que utiliza datos satelitales y de drones, junto con algoritmos y otras herramientas, para ayudar a los agricultores a optimizar la producción de sus cultivos.

    > Sé el cambio que deseas ver en el mundo. Espero que todos podamos encontrar nuestras propias formas de aprovechar esta situación y permitir que haya un cambio positivo.

  • Kotchakorn Voraakhom

    Tailandia Arquitecta paisajista kotch_voraakhom

    Kotchakorn Voraakhom describe a sí misma como “una ruda arquitecta tailandesa del paisaje urbano”. Comenzó su trabajo con el objetivo de cambiar el paisaje urbano de Bangkok, y de crear espacios verdes en las ciudades.

    Ahora trabaja para desarrollar usos productivos del espacio público y está ayudando con sus proyectos a que las a las megaciudades hagan frente al cambio climático.

    > Para lograr un cambio sistémico en lo que respecta al cambio climático, debemos actuar unidos. Esta Tierra es nuestro hogar, y la única forma de curarla es trabajar como uno solo.

  • Siouxsie Wiles

    Reino Unido Científica

    Siouxsie es una científica y comunicadora de salud pública que ha clave en Nueva Zelanda durante la pandemia. Ha colaborado con el dibujante Toby Morris para transmitir la ciencia que hay detrás de la lucha contra el Covid-19. Ese trabajo conjunto incluye la popular visualización del "aplanamiento de la curva", que ha sido traducida a varios idiomas y adaptada por los gobiernos para ayudar a la gente a comprender por qué son necesarios los confinamientos.

    También dirige el Laboratorio de superbacterias bioluminiscentes de la Universidad de Auckland, donde ella y su equipo hacen que las bacterias brillen en la oscuridad para comprender cómo nos enferman los microbios infecciosos y encontrar nuevos medicamentos.

    > Los países donde las personas se han unido para protegerse mutuamente de la pandemia nos muestran que los grandes desafíos se pueden superar con compasión y una acción colectiva.

  • Elin Williams

    Gales, Reino Unido Bloggera discapacitada

    Elin es una escritora y defensora de los discapacitados que comparte en su blog desde que tenía 16 años sus experiencias luchando contra la encefalomielitis miálgica (EM) y la retinitis pigmentosa (una enfermedad degenerativa de los ojos).

    Escribe relatos honestos y abiertos de sus experiencias, compartiendo todo, desde consejos y el impacto emocional de sus enfermedades, hasta las barreras sociales a las que se enfrenta y la importancia de promover la accesibilidad en la industria de la moda. En todo momento, teje un hilo de positividad en su contenido con la esperanza de crear conciencia y dejar que quienes están en una situación similar sepan que no están solos.

    > Encuentra una salida que te permita canalizar su creatividad, energía, pensamientos, dolor y felicidad. Acepta todos los aspectos positivos que puede aportar. Te mereces algo que sea completamente tuyo, sin fuerzas externas que influyan en tu objetivo.

  • Alice Wong

    Estados Unidos Activista en defensa de los derechos de los discapacitados

    Alice es la fundadora del proyecto "Visibilizar la Discapacidad", una campaña que anima a las personas con discapacidades a grabar sus historias.

    Este año publicó una nueva antología, "Visibilizar la Discapacidad: Historias en primera persona del siglo XXI".

    > El mundo ha cambiado mucho en 2020 y no quiero que las cosas vuelvan nunca a la "normalidad".

  • Leo Yee-Sin

    Singapur Doctora

    La doctora Leo Yee-Sin dirige el Centro Nacional de Enfermedades Infecciosas de Singapur, que es responsable de manejar los brotes de enfermedades transmisibles.

    Además de estar en primera línea de la batalla del país contra el Covid-19, ha pasado décadas mejorando la atención del VIH en Singapur y liderando equipos en múltiples brotes de enfermedades infecciosas, como el Sars. Combina sus compromisos laborales con su rol de madre de tres hijos.

    > El Covid-19 le ha cambiado la vida a todo el mundo. Sin embargo, no ha cambiado la prominencia del liderazgo femenino. Quienes batallan contra el virus en primera línea son predominantemente mujeres, y lo hacen con coraje, fuerza y resistencia.

  • Michelle Yeoh

    Malasia Actriz michelleyeoh_official

    Michelle Yeoh comenzó su carrera como actriz en las películas de artes marciales de Hong Kong, un mundo prominentemente masculino. Se mudó a Hollywood después de actuar como chica Bond en la película "Tomorrow Never Dies" y es una de las pocas actrices de Asia que disfruta de una larga y exitosa carrera en Estados Unidos.

    Después de más de 30 años en el negocio, Michelle ha conseguido papeles en la nueva película de Avatar y en la primera película de superhéroes asiáticos dirigida por Marvel, "Shang-Chi". A menudo habla de la falta de representación asiática en Hollywood y, como embajadora de buena voluntad de las Naciones Unidas, está trabajando para erradicar la pobreza para 2030.

    > El Covid-19 nos ha afectado a todos, pero las más damnificadas han sido las mujeres. Recuerda: no estamos solas. Si nos sentimos aisladas, debemos buscar apoyo. Tener una red de apoyo es más importante que nunca.

  • Aisha Yesufu

    Nigeria Activista

    Aisha Yesufu es una activista nigeriana que exige un buen gobierno en su país.

    Es coorganizadora de la campaña "Traigan de vuelta a nuestras niñas", lanzada en respuesta al secuestro en 2014 de más de 200 niñas de una escuela secundaria en Chibok, Nigeria, por el grupo terrorista Boko Haram. En junio de 2020, Nigeria obtuvo el apoyo del movimiento "Black Lives Matter" cuando el Escuadrón Especial Antirrobo (SARS) fue acusado de asesinato, violación y robo de ciudadanos nigerianos. Yesufu es líder de "End SARS", que tiene como objetivo acabar con los excesos cometidos por la controvertida unidad de la Policía de Nigeria.

    > Mi consejo para las mujeres es que ocupen su lugar en el mundo de forma plena y sin disculpas. Las mujeres deberían dejar de pedir un lugar en la mesa, deberían crear su propia mesa.

  • Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva

    Kirguistán Activista en defensa de los derechos de los discapacitados gulnazzhuzbaeva

    En Kirguistán, hay más de 5.000 personas que viven con discapacidad visual, pero muchos documentos gubernamentales importantes siguen siendo inaccesibles para ellos. Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva, fundadora de la Federación de Ciegos de Kirguistán, ha trabajado incansablemente para que estos materiales estén disponibles en braille y mejorar el acceso a las personas con discapacidad visual.

    Su equipo dirige un programa para personas ciegas que les proporciona las habilidades necesarias para ingresar al mercado laboral. De los 22 adultos que completaron el programa en 2020, seis ya ha conseguido empleo y dos están matriculados en la universidad.

    > La vida está llena de desafíos; simplemente acéptalo.

¿Cómo se escogieron las 100 mujeres?

El equipo 100 Mujeres de la BBC escribió una lista con nombres a la que se agregaron las sugerencias de los los diferentes servicios de idiomas del Servicio Mundial de la BBC.

Buscábamos candidatas que hubieran ocupado titulares o fueran influyentes en los últimos 12 meses. También aquellas que tuvieran historias inspiradoras para contar o que hubieran alcanzado algo significativo aunque no hubiera aparecido necesariamente en las noticias.

Luego, el grupo de nombres se evaluó en función del tema de este año, Mujeres que lideran cambios, y se midió la representación regional y la debida imparcialidad antes de elegir los nombres definitivos.

Créditos fotográficos: University of Melbourne, Kim SooHyeon , Quoc Dat, Rachata Sangkrod, Fee-Gloria Groenemeyer, Rakyan Bramasto, NCID,Thomas Laisne, Nandar, Kunjan Joshi, Shajan Sam,Shahbaz Shazi, AxKimia, Arash Ashourinia, UNHCR, Nancy Rached, Emily Almond Barr, ICARDA, 89up, No Isolation, Anna Khodyreva, Bogdanowa Ekaterina, Anastasia Volkova by Sydney Morning Herald, University of Oxford / John Cairns, Arvid Eriksson, Nemonte Nenquimo, Jeronimo Zúñiga / Amazon Frontlines, Alejandra Lopez, Víctor Hugo Yañez Ramos, Rick Buchanan Photography, Eddie Hernandez Photography, Ant Eye Photography, Chris Collingridge, Abdelhamid Belahmidi, Kunmi Owopetu, Alien Prose Studio, Mastercard Foundation, Karen Dolva, Hannah Mentz, Fortress, Vice Media Group LLC, Vanessa Nakate, Francis Mweze from Sighted Design, Angelou Studio's, Zola Photo, David Gee, Will Kirk, Paloma Herbstein, Miguel Mendoza Photo Studio, Credit Denise Else, Shani Dhanda, Dioned Williams, Alcaldía Mayor de Bogotá, Global Network of Women Peacebuilders, Reece Williams with Artists in Presidents, Sebastian Lindstrom, Getty Images, Salsabila Khairunisa, Andrés Kerese, Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva, Claire Godley, The Australian Water Association, Wu Baojian, Laura Kotila Prime Minister's Office, O'Shea Tometi, María Esme del Río, Gio Solis, Laurent Serroussi, DCMS, Inti Gajardo, Morgan Miller, Helena Price Hambrecht, Courtesy of John Russo, UN Women/Ploy Phutpheng.

Créditos

Texto y edición por Amelia Butterly, Lara Owen, Lorin Bozkurt, Valeria Perasso, Stephanie Gabbatt.

Producción por Alison Trowsdale, Ana Lucía González.

Desarrollo por Marta Martí Marques, Chloe Spellman.

Diseño de Sean Willmott.

Recuerda que puedes recibir notificaciones de BBC Mundo. Descarga la nueva versión de nuestra app y actívalas para no perderte nuestro mejor contenido.