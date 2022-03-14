Bafta 2022: estos son los ganadores de los premios antesala a los Oscar
- Redacción
- BBC News Mundo
El temperamental western de Netflix The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro) fue reconocido como mejor película en la entrega de los Premios de cine de la Academia británica, Bafta 2022, que se entregaron este domingo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
El protagonista de la cinta, Benedict Cumberbatch, asistió a la ceremonia luciendo una insignia para mostrar su apoyo al pueblo de Ucrania en el contexto de la invasión que sufre ese país a manos de Rusia.
El actor británico estaba entre quienes vestían los colores de la bandera ucraniana, azul y amarillo, y dijo que espera acoger a un refugiado de ese país.
El poder del perro también fue reconocido con el premio a mejor dirección otorgado a Jane Campion. Sin embargo, Will Smith superó a Cumberbatch en el premio al mejor actor.
La actriz británica Joanna Scanlan fue nombrada mejor actriz.
BBC Mundo te cuenta quienes fueron los principales ganadores y quienes estaban nominados.
Mejor película
Ganadora: The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro).
Belfast
Don't Look Up (No mires arriba)
Dune
Licorice Pizza
Mejor película británica
Ganadora: Belfast
After Love
Ali & Ava
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
Passing
Mejor actriz principal
Ganadora: Joanna Scanlan - After Love
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones - Coda
Renate Reinsve- The Worst Person in the World
Tessa Thompson - Passing
Mejor actor principal
Ganador: Will Smith - King Richard
Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
Mejor actriz de reparto
Ganadora: Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ann Dowd - Mass
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Mejor actor de reparto
Ganador: Troy Kotsur - Coda
Mike Faist - West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Woody Norman - C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Mejor dirección
Ganadora: Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Aleem Khan - After Love
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan - Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Julia Ducournau - Titane
Premio a la estrella emergente
Ganadora: Lashana Lynch
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico
Ganador: The Harder They Fall - Jeymes Samuel (writer/director)
After Love - Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point - James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer)
Keyboard Fantasies - Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing - Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Ganadora: Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor documental
Ganador: Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Mejor película animada
Ganadora: Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs The Machines
Mejor guion original
Ganadora: Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
Being The Ricardos - Aaron Sorkin
Belfast - Sir Kenneth Branagh
Don't Look Up - Adam McKay
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Mejor guion adaptado
Ganadora: Coda - Sian Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune - Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
Banda sonora original
Ganadora: Dune - Hans Zimmer
Being the Ricardos - Daniel Pemberton
Don't Look Up - Nicholas Britell
The French Dispatch - Alexandre Desplat
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
Mejor casting
Ganadora: West Side Story - Cindy Tolan
Boiling Point - Carolyn McLeod
Dune - Francine Maisler
The Hand of God - Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
King Richard - Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
Mejor fotografía
Ganador: Dune - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
No Time To Die - Linus Sandgren
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Ganadora: Cruella - Jenny Beavan
Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini
Dune - Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
The French Dispatch - Milena Canonero
Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequeira
Mejor edición
Ganador: No Time To Die - Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
Belfast - Una Ni Dhonghaile
Dune - Joe Walker
Licorice Pizza - Andy Jurgensen
Summer Of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) - Joshua L Pearson
Mejor diseño de producción
Ganadora: Dune - Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
Cyrano - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
The French Dispatch - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Nightmare Alley - Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
West Side Story - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Ganadoras: The Eyes of Tammy Faye - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
Cruella - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
Cyrano - Alessandro Bertolazzi, Sian Miller
Dune - Love Larson, Donald Mowat
House of Gucci - Frederic Aspiras, Jana Carboni, Giuliano Mariano, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Mejor sonido
Ganadores: Dune - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
Last Night In Soho - Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
No Time To Die - James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
A Quiet Place Part II - Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
West Side Story - Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Mejores efectos especiales
Ganadores: Dune - Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
Free Guy - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
Ghostbusters: Afterlife - Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
The Matrix Resurrections - Tom Debenham, Huw J Evans, Dan Glass, JD Schwaim
No Time To Die - Mark Bakowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Mejor cortometraje británico
Ganador: The Black Cop
Femme
The Palace
Stuffed
Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Mejor cortometraje animado
Ganador: Do Not Feed the Pigeons
Affairs of the Art
Night of the Living Dread
