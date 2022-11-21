Peru protests: Police and anti-government protesters clash

Peru protests: Police and anti-government protesters clash

Hundreds of anti-government protesters have taken to the streets in Lima, demanding the resignation of President Pedro Castillo.

Castillo, who started as president in July 2021, has already faced two impeachment attempts.

Opposition lawmakers are seeking to launch a third impeachment but they have acknowledged they do not have the necessary votes to pursue it.

President Castillo has not commented publicly on the unrest.