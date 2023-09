Chile raises alert level after Villarrica volcano activity increases

Chile has raised the alert level for the Villarrica volcano from yellow to amber, which means that it could erupt imminently.

Footage released by the Chilean army shows the crater of the volcano spewing smoke, ash and lava, as its activity increases.