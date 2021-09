Nuair a chaidh Spurs a sgoltadh air a' Ghàidhealtachd

'S mòr an call ma-tha gun tàinig air 'Peter the Great' sguir a chluich tràth is e air a leòn gu dona a' cluich do dh'Alba. Am beachd an Sporting Life, b' e seo call "one of the greatest players ever known. Football to McWilliam was not a game for strong men only; it was as he played it a game for the artist, he was almost pretty in his ways".