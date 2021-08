Draghan air èirigh air na meadhanan-sòisealta mu phrìs na clòimhe

🐑🐏🐑🐏🐑🐏

215kg of wool sent away by us to the Wool Board. Two hundred and fifteen kilograms. Same weight as a Polar Bear. A LOT OF WOOL!!!!

Have just received our cheque for £5.22. Seriously?!!? Could cry! 😭😭😭

