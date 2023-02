Opium, Cotan agus Stèidheachadh Sgoil MhicNeacail

When we hear of the "Fiery Cross" and the "Lightning", powerful armed steamers…carrrying their cargo of this poison, transhipping them to other armed vessels in defiance of the Chinese authorities…and when we think of the opium dens in which the miserable victims of intemperance consume their health and intellect, and trace all the consequent ruin entailed on helpless families…Certainly there is cause for national humiliation. There may be difficulties in dealing with the subject, but they are difficulties that must be met.