Fàilte air na Scotchmen

A rèir aon aithris, bha Ferguson ri cleas a bhathas ag innse do luchd-leughaidh Argentina a bha cumanta ann am ball-coise na h-Alba: "He will cover his hands with "pegapega" (a very sticky substance used in the Argentine for trapping birds), with the object that as soon as the ball touches his fingers it immediately becomes adhered to them. He will also solicit permission to wear the traditional skirt of his country, which, when used with well starched underskirts, will make it absolutely impossible for the ball to pass between his shapely legs".