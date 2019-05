I don’t know how to express but this has to be the best thing I’ve done for someone. Thank you so much our hero @MesutOzil1088

So much happiness. Can’t literally put in words.

Thankful for being a part of @arsenalnepal09 #gooner #M10 #yagunnersya #coyg #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/o0Wc43mVPO