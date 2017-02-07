About sharing

What is the Share This service?

The Share This service lets you share content from the BBC Mobile website with people via email or social networks.

What is Share this by email?

Share this enables you to share content from the BBC Mobile website via any email account that you have set up on your phone.

How does it work?

If you see a BBC Mobile page you want to share, click on the email logo in the Share this area at the bottom of the page. This will open up an email within your phone's email facility so you can easily access your contacts and write a message to go with the page you want to share.

Why won't it work for me?

You will need to have email set up on your phone in order to use Share this by email. If you're unsure how to set up email on your phone, please consult your mobile handset documentation.

What does it cost?

The BBC won't charge you to use 'Share this' by email. However, your network operator may charge you for the amount of data you use. If you're unsure how much data costs on your tariff, please contact your network operator.

Does the BBC store any of my information?

No. As you will be using your own email account, we won't have access to any personal details or your message. For more information on the BBC's approach to privacy, please see the Privacy & Cookies Policy.

What is 'Share this' via Facebook, Twitter or other social networks?

'Share this' enables you to share content from the BBC Mobile website via your Facebook page, Twitter timeline or other social networks.

How does it work?

If you see a BBC Mobile page you want to share, click on the Facebook or Twitter logos in the Share this area at the bottom of the page. You will then be sent to Facebook, Twitter or the social network of your choice to log in to your account. You will be able to add a message. If you are sharing via Twitter or g+ an image will be posted from the page as well.

The page you want to share will appear on your wall in Facebook or your Twitter timeline.

Do I have to give the BBC my Social Network login details?

No. When you click the social network icon , you will be taken out of the BBC Mobile site and into your social network log in screen, so the BBC won't have access to your log in details at any time.

Why am I going straight to the post screen and not being asked for my log in details anymore? On some mobile phones your log in details will be stored by Facebook or Twitter, which means that you don't have to log in every time you want to post to your profile.

Does the BBC store any of my information?

No. As you will be leaving the BBC site and logging into your own account, we won't have access to any personal log in details or your message. For more information on the BBC's approach to privacy, please see the Privacy & Cookies Policy.