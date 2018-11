View this post on Instagram

Still thrilled that Nepal made it to the top 30 of top model!! I consider ramp modeling as one of my weaknesses and to be chosen as a semi finalist amongst the best representatives from all around the world was exciting! After what happened during the best designer round, I buckled up and thought that I'd give my best for top model, I smiled and went on with full confidence. When the name was announced later, I was almost in disbelief. It meant a lot more because of what had happened earlier 😊 And to everyone who are unknown to miss world, top model is one of the many fast track events that make us qualify for the semi finals. Only one winner from each challenge qualifies. We have multimedia, head to head challenge and beauty with a purpose, which I consider as our country's biggest strengths! 😊 There will be 30 in the semi final. 10 through head to head challenge. 1 multimedia winner 1 beauty with a purpose winner 1 talent winner and 1 sports winner. 15 spots are judges choice. So, don't worry guys. We're doing excellent so far! Thank you for all your love, support and prayers. They've been helping me a lot ❤️🙏 I love you all so much!! #missnepal2018 #missworld2018 #missnepal #missworld #mnformw #bwap #journeytomissworld