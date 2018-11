View this post on Instagram

Overwhelmed to receive support from the Royal Gurkha Rifles, all the way from Afghanistan! This means a lot to me. Grateful. Blessed 🙏❤️😇 #Repost @officialtheroyalgurkharifles ・・・ Soldiers from the First Battalion The Royal Gurkha Rifles, currently deployed in Afghanistan, would like to wish Miss Nepal (@tht_missnepal_official ), Shrinkhala Khatiwada (@shrinkhala_ )all the best in the upcoming @missworld Pageant. #noonequitelikeus #ayogurkhali #rgr #missnepal #nepal #afghanistan #missnepal2018 #missworld2018 #bwap #mnformw #missnepal #missworld #journeytomissworld