The latest report finds that the 2 most potentially dangerous glacial lakes in Nepal, #TshoRolpa & #ImjaLake, continue to be critical & need regular monitoring ➡️ https://t.co/NUVW3mRuUq@UNDPNepal #GlacialLakesNepal #CryopshereWednesday #HKHRiverbasins pic.twitter.com/wJXTGXX6dZ