N Korea nuclear test tunnels 'destroyed'
Journalists invited to the Punggye-ri site say a series of controlled explosions took place.
GDPR: Europe's new data law explained
A new EU law that changes how companies use our personal information kicks in on 25 May.
Milwaukee police release stun-gun arrest video
Officers acted "inappropriately" when they used a stun-gun on a Milwaukee Bucks player.
Luther King daughter attacks ex-Trump aide
Martin Luther King's daughter condemns Steve Bannon's claim that the icon would have backed Mr Trump.
Why this face tattoo has got NZ talking
An expression of pride or cultural theft? Why one woman's tattoo angered Maori in New Zealand.
The 'toxic' couple who murdered their au pair
Why was the young French au pair Sophie Lionnet tortured and murdered by the couple who employed her?
MH17 missile 'owned by Russian brigade'
The flight was downed over Ukraine by a missile fired by a unit based in Russia, investigators say.
N Korea: Pence comments 'stupid'
Remarks by the US vice-president anger the North, casting further uncertainty over a planned summit.
The next M? MI6's hunt for female spies
Rather than more James Bond figures, the organisation wants people "who challenge the status quo".
Rescued student home after forced abortion
The woman named Farah was rescued after accusing her family of luring her from Italy to Pakistan.
'Love scam' drug mule sentenced to death
The 54-year-old Australian was found to be carrying 1.1kg of crystal methamphetamine in 2014.
Romanian second top non-UK nationality
The number of Romanian nationals living in the UK is 411,000 - overtaking India and the Irish Republic.
Deutsche Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs
The move comes as Germany's biggest lender attempts to return to profitability.
Sex without consent is rape, says Sweden
The parliament approves a new law saying that the lack of consent, even without violence, is a crime.
