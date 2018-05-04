BBC News Home

Top Stories

Punggye-r site in North Korea, 23 May 2018

N Korea nuclear test tunnels 'destroyed'

Journalists invited to the Punggye-ri site say a series of controlled explosions took place.

Related content

GDPR
Video

GDPR: Europe's new data law explained

A new EU law that changes how companies use our personal information kicks in on 25 May.

Sterling Brown, right, in the arrest video released by Milwaukee police

Milwaukee police release stun-gun arrest video

Officers acted "inappropriately" when they used a stun-gun on a Milwaukee Bucks player.

Rev. Dr. Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. speaks as she visits the National Civil Rights Museum as they prepare for the 50th anniversary of her father's assassination on April 2, 2018 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Luther King daughter attacks ex-Trump aide

Martin Luther King's daughter condemns Steve Bannon's claim that the icon would have backed Mr Trump.

Sally Anderson

Why this face tattoo has got NZ talking

An expression of pride or cultural theft? Why one woman's tattoo angered Maori in New Zealand.

Sabrina Kouider and Ouissem Medouni

The 'toxic' couple who murdered their au pair

Why was the young French au pair Sophie Lionnet tortured and murdered by the couple who employed her?

a piece of debris of the fuselage at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17

MH17 missile 'owned by Russian brigade'

The flight was downed over Ukraine by a missile fired by a unit based in Russia, investigators say.

Vice-President Mike Pence in Washington, DC.

N Korea: Pence comments 'stupid'

Remarks by the US vice-president anger the North, casting further uncertainty over a planned summit.

Dame Judi Dench and Daniel Craig in Skyfall

The next M? MI6's hunt for female spies

Rather than more James Bond figures, the organisation wants people "who challenge the status quo".

A picture of Farah after her arrival at the ambassador's residence in Islamabad on 19 May

Rescued student home after forced abortion

The woman named Farah was rescued after accusing her family of luring her from Italy to Pakistan.

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto (L), 54, is escorted upon her arrival at the Shah Alam High Court ahead of the verdict in her drugs conviction in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, on December 27,

'Love scam' drug mule sentenced to death

The 54-year-old Australian was found to be carrying 1.1kg of crystal methamphetamine in 2014.

A picture of Farah after her arrival at the ambassador's residence in Islamabad on 19 May

Rescued student home after forced abortion

The woman named Farah was rescued after accusing her family of luring her from Italy to Pakistan.

Maria Elvira Pinto Exposto (L), 54, is escorted upon her arrival at the Shah Alam High Court ahead of the verdict in her drugs conviction in Shah Alam, outside Kuala Lumpur, on December 27,

'Love scam' drug mule sentenced to death

The 54-year-old Australian was found to be carrying 1.1kg of crystal methamphetamine in 2014.

Passport control at Heathrow

Romanian second top non-UK nationality

The number of Romanian nationals living in the UK is 411,000 - overtaking India and the Irish Republic.

Deutsche Bank sign

Deutsche Bank to cut more than 7,000 jobs

The move comes as Germany's biggest lender attempts to return to profitability.

Swedish flag

Sex without consent is rape, says Sweden

The parliament approves a new law saying that the lack of consent, even without violence, is a crime.

News Navigation