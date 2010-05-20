Woman airlifted after cliff fall

A woman has been seriously injured after falling 80ft from a cliff at the bottom of her garden in Fife.

The 45-year-old woman landed on the shore beside the River Tay in Wormit where the tide was coming in.

An ambulance failed to reach her and she was finally winched onto a helicopter from RAF Lossiemouth.

She was flown to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, thought to be suffering from serious back and head injuries.

Forth Coastguard co-ordinated the rescue which happened just after 1930 BST.

Simon Smart, duty watch manager said: "The circumstances of the lady falling are still unclear; however it was paramount that her injuries were not exacerbated by unnecessary handling.

"The tide was almost at its peak therefore speed was of the essence with her safety in mind."

Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat was also sent to the scene along with St Andrews coastguard team but their help was not needed.

It is now known how the woman came to fall but it is thought she may have been cutting the grass when the accident happened.