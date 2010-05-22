An 18-year-old man has been shot and injured in Newry.

It is understood the teenager was in a play-park on the Derrybeg estate when he was approached by three masked men at about 2245 BST on Friday.

One of the men produced a handgun and shot the victim once in the thigh.

The injured man was able to make his way home to get help and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at Newry on 0845 600 8000.