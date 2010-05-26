Police discover body in Kirkham pub check
- 26 May 2010
The body of a man has been found in a Lancashire pub by police carrying out routine licensing checks.
Officers went to St George's Hotel in Kirkham at 2320 BST on Saturday and discovered a cannabis farm in living quarters above the bar.
They then found the body of a 52-year-old man in a second living area. He died of natural causes, police said.
A man, 40, and woman, 45, were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and have been released on bail.