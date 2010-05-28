Image caption Nelson is scheduled to appear at the Glastonbury Festival in June

Country singer Willie Nelson is to have a street named after him in Austin, Texas, its city council has decided.

According to the Austin American-Statesman newspaper, a section of Second Street in Downtown will be renamed "Willie Nelson Boulevard" in honour of the Texas-born musician.

Plans are also afoot to erect a life-size statue of Nelson, who celebrated his 77th birthday last month.

Born in Abbott, Texas, Nelson has lived near Austin for nearly 40 years.

The veteran balladeer, who continues to tour and perform, surprised fans this month by cutting off his trademark pigtails.

According to his spokeswoman, Nelson went for the chop during a recent visit to Hawaii.

He was pictured with his new do while playing with his son Micah's band The Reflectacles in Maui on Saturday.

Last month, it was announced that the country icon would perform at this year's Glastonbury Festival.