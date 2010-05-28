Death of Welsh language poet Iwan Llwyd, aged 52

The poet, musican and literary critic Iwan Llwyd has died at the age of 52.

His body was found at a house in Bangor in Gwynedd on Friday. Mr Llwyd won the National Eisteddfod Crown in Rhymney Valley, south Wales in 1990 for his collection Gwreichion (Sparks).

He has published several volumes of poetry and also written for television and the theatre.

He graduated from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth with an MA in medieval poetry.

Bass guitar player

Mr Llwyd worked for a public relations company before becoming self-employed.

He performed his poetry widely, both in Wales and abroad. He won the Welsh language Book of the Year in 1997 and also reached the longlist for the prize twice in 2004 and 2008.

He was also a bass guitar player who toured with Welsh bands Steve Eaves and Geraint Lovegreen.

Mr Llwyd leaves a wife and one daughter.