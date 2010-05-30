Image caption Grylls is known as an intrepid man of adventure

Television survival expert Bear Grylls has joined hundreds of youngsters to boost the Scouting movement.

The daredevil documentary maker, who is Chief Scout, met youngsters in South Tyneside and Northumberland.

Grylls, 35, who became a Cub Scout at the age of eight, plans to attend 24 Scouting events over the bank holiday.

He said he hoped his trek across the north of England would boost the number of adults volunteering to help the Scouts.

Grylls, who had his seven-year-old son with him, said he had fun taking part in the adrenaline-fuelled activities and paid tribute to the Scouts he met.

'Shining lights'

He said: "They are an inspiration. It's great to see it. It's all about friendship and fun and adventure - people who might not normally have the chance for adventure.

"This event is about trying to encourage all of them. They are shining lights in their communities."

Grylls hopes to cover an area extending from Northumberland to Grimsby over the weekend.

He added: "My goal as Chief Scout is for every young person that wants to be involved in Scouting to be able to take part.

"But in order to make this happen we need even more adult volunteers to keep up with the demand. So my aim is to encourage even more adults to volunteer alongside me and join in that Scouting adventure."

Grylls has featured in a string of TV programmes which see him use extreme techniques to survive in remote areas, including killing alligators and eating maggots.