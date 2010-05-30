Image caption Garlands was one of Hartlepool's largest private employers

Efforts are being stepped up to help find jobs for hundreds of call centre staff made redundant in Hartlepool.

More than 650 posts were axed when Garlands closed its base at the town's marina. Sites in Middlesbrough and South Shields also closed.

Those affected are being urged to visit a day-long drop-in event on 3 June, which will be attended by potential employers and training specialists.

The event, hosted by Hartlepool Council, is at the Maritime Experience.

The collapse of Garlands was blamed on the "termination of key contracts".

Diane Martin, Hartlepool Council's principal economic development officer, said: "We hope as many of the former Garlands employees as possible will come along to the event as there will be lots of support on offer plus a chance to meet firms looking to take on staff."