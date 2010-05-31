Image caption Mark Scott's family said they were 'heartbroken' by his death

The family of a teenager who was killed in a car crash near Banchory, Aberdeenshire, have said they are "heartbroken" by his death.

Mark Scott, 19, from Torphins, died at the scene of the accident on the A980 Banchory to Torphins Road at about 2245 BST on Saturday.

He was the passenger in a Mini Cooper which crashed with a Citroen Saxo.

The Mini Cooper driver is thought to have broken his ankle but the two people in the other car were not hurt.

Mr Scott's family said he was a very loved and loving young man to his family and many friends.

Incredibly proud

His mother Dorothy-Anne continued: "We are incredibly proud of all that Mark achieved in his life and all that he planned for his future.

"Mark was due to start an aeronautical engineering apprenticeship with Rolls Wood group and was proud and excited about that.

"Mark means the world to me as his mum, to his nannie, papa, Andy, his dad Brian and all his family.

"We are taking comfort from all the messages of love from people in the village where Mark was so well known and loved."

Meanwhile, Grampian Police said a man who was knocked down and killed in Aberdeen on Friday 28 May was 38-year-old Angus MacKenzie, who lived in the city.

Mr MacKenzie was knocked down on the southbound carriageway of the A956 Wellington Road close to the unclassified road leading to Cove.

Police have appealed for witnesses to either incident to contact them.