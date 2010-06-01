Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire charity launches meningitis 'app'

  • 1 June 2010

A meningitis charity is launching an iPhone application warning of the signs and symptoms of the deadly disease.

The Meningitis Trust, based in Stroud, Gloucestershire, developed the free-to-use "app" with drug firm Pfizer.

The app is in the final stages of development and due to be launched in the coming weeks, Meningitis Trust chief executive Sue Davie said.

"We know the world is changing and so are we. We want to reach even more people," she said.

