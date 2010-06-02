Police have said they are pleased that nine out of ten pubs in Nottingham passed an under age purchase test.

Four volunteers aged under 16, with a plain clothes officer, visited the pubs in Hucknall to try to buy an alcohol drink.

All but one challenged the teenager and asked for proof of age.

Officers said it was vital premises understood enforcing the law was good for the children and the wider area.

Insp Russ Dew, Nottinghamshire Police's neighbourhood policing inspector for Ashfield South, said: "I am reassured to know that licensees in Ashfield South have recognised the importance of protecting our children's welfare by not supplying them with alcohol.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those premises that have demonstrated a commitment to their licensing responsibilities and reassure the community that further operations will be conducted on a regular basis to ensure this continues."

The pub which failed the test has been advised on its policy.