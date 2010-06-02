Boy of three missing on Norfolk beach is found safe
- 2 June 2010
A major search was started on a North Norfolk beach when a three-year-old boy disappeared.
The boy had been playing with his family at Brancaster, near the golf club, when he wandered off.
Wells inshore lifeboat, the RNLI hovercraft from Hunstanton and a police and a rescue helicopter joined the search for him.
He was found safe and well by his brother about an hour later a mile away from where he went missing.