A major search was started on a North Norfolk beach when a three-year-old boy disappeared.

The boy had been playing with his family at Brancaster, near the golf club, when he wandered off.

Wells inshore lifeboat, the RNLI hovercraft from Hunstanton and a police and a rescue helicopter joined the search for him.

He was found safe and well by his brother about an hour later a mile away from where he went missing.